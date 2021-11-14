Steve Broadnax III is currently directing “Marie and Rosetta,” by George Brant, for TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The play imagines the first rehearsal of gospel powerhouse Sister Rosetta Tharpe and her protege, Marie Knight, prior to their touring the country as a duet act. Through intimate and heartfelt conversations about relationships, racism and faith, the women bond, and gorgeous renditions of some of Sister Rosetta’s biggest hits showcase the masterful voices of the show’s stars, Johnique Mitchell and Miche Braden. The show opens this week and runs through Dec. 12. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit T2’s website at theatre2.org for more information. (Courtesy photo/Wesley Hitt for TheatreSquared)

Steve Broadnax III is currently directing “Marie and Rosetta,” by George Brant, for TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The play imagines the first rehearsal of gospel powerhouse Sister Rosetta Tharpe and her protege, Marie Knight, prior to their touring the country as a duet act. Through intimate and heartfelt conversations about relationships, racism and faith, the women bond, and gorgeous renditions of some of Sister Rosetta’s biggest hits showcase the masterful voices of the show’s stars, Johnique Mitchell and Miche Braden. The show opens this week and runs through Dec. 12. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit T2’s website at theatre2.org for more information. (Courtesy photo/Wesley Hitt for TheatreSquared)

Steve Broadnax III is currently directing “Marie and Rosetta,” by George Brant, for TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The play imagines the first rehearsal of gospel powerhouse Sister Rosetta Tharpe and her protege, Marie Knight, prior to their touring the country as a duet act. Through intimate and heartfelt conversations about relationships, racism and faith, the women bond, and gorgeous renditions of some of Sister Rosetta’s biggest hits showcase the masterful voices of the show’s stars, Johnique Mitchell and Miche Braden. The show opens this week and runs through Dec. 12. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit T2’s website at theatre2.org for more information.

(Courtesy photo/Wesley Hitt for TheatreSquared)

Steve Broadnax III is currently directing “Marie and Rosetta,” by George Brant, for TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The play imagines the first rehearsal of gospel powerhouse Sister Rosetta Tharpe and her protege, Marie Knight, prior to their touring the country as a duet act. Through intimate and heartfelt conversations about relationships, racism and faith, the women bond, and gorgeous renditions of some of Sister Rosetta’s biggest hits showcase the masterful voices of the show’s stars, Johnique Mitchell and Miche Braden. The show opens this week and runs through Dec. 12. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit T2’s website at theatre2.org for more information. (Courtesy photo/Wesley Hitt for TheatreSquared)

Steve Broadnax III is currently directing “Marie and Rosetta,” by George Brant, for TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The play imagines the first rehearsal of gospel powerhouse Sister Rosetta Tharpe and her protege, Marie Knight, prior to their touring the country as a duet act. Through intimate and heartfelt conversations about relationships, racism and faith, the women bond, and gorgeous renditions of some of Sister Rosetta’s biggest hits showcase the masterful voices of the show’s stars, Johnique Mitchell and Miche Braden. The show opens this week and runs through Dec. 12. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit T2’s website at theatre2.org for more information. (Courtesy photo/Wesley Hitt for TheatreSquared)

Steve Broadnax III is currently directing “Marie and Rosetta,” by George Brant, for TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The play imagines the first rehearsal of gospel powerhouse Sister Rosetta Tharpe and her protege, Marie Knight, prior to their touring the country as a duet act. Through intimate and heartfelt conversations about relationships, racism and faith, the women bond, and gorgeous renditions of some of Sister Rosetta’s biggest hits showcase the masterful voices of the show’s stars, Johnique Mitchell and Miche Braden. The show opens this week and runs through Dec. 12. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit T2’s website at theatre2.org for more information. (Courtesy photo/Wesley Hitt for TheatreSquared)

When you meet Steve Broadnax for the first time, the first thing you notice is his sunny mien and positive outlook. It would be noticeable anyway, but its effect is particularly impactful at this specific point in time, when it's hard to find a person who doesn't seem a tiny bit glum or beaten down by the last 20 months of endless global pandemic.

Not Broadnax: His cheer is warming, his optimism, infectious.

"I want to say it's a natural facet for me," he says, laughing. "I have a baby picture of me that is so happy. I look at it, and I think, 'That's who I am.' I've always been that way. I hear from people, 'Man, when I get in your energy -- your energy is just so positive. It's so vibrant.' I am joyful, you know what I mean? Now, of course, you have to work at it, because there are things that can challenge your joy. But my spiritual beliefs, my belief in God, my foundation of Arkansas, home and my grandmother -- I carry it with me, and that is the fuel. I'm so blessed. I've always believed that I'm highly favored. I'm a child of the Most High, I believe that. "

The Little Rock native is in Fayetteville right now, directing "Marie and Rosetta" for TheatreSquared. T2 Artistic Director Robert Ford says the theater was thrilled to work with Broadnax.

"What's more exciting? Meeting another amazing -- and amazingly successful -- theatre artist with deep Arkansas roots? Or getting the chance to collaborate with a director who just opened a powerful new play on Broadway?" asks Ford. "Either way, Steve instantly won us over with his brilliance and his incredibly generous spirit."

"Marie and Rosetta" -- a play-with-music -- is the story of the first rehearsal between gospel powerhouse Rosetta Tharpe and her protege, Marie Knight, before the duo took their act on the road to tour the United States. The play, written by George Brant, has it all: intense conversations about relationships, racism and faith; humor; and foot stomping musical numbers that will raise the roof. Broadnax directed the same actors in a production at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre this past summer. It's a show that he holds close to his heart.

"I love these women, and I love this play," he says. "Of all the works that I've worked on, to date, this is my favorite play, because of the spiritual component. It's so moving."

Tharpe was born in Cotton Plant, Ark., a little over an hour from where Broadnax grew up in Little Rock. He first started pitching the play to the Arkansas Rep several years ago; he wanted to bring Sister Rosetta home to her birthplace. At the height of her fame, she was one of the most well-known performers in the world but, in the ensuing decades, her influence and impact have, unjustly, been largely left out of the musical history of the United States. Broadnax is invested in seeing her get her due.

"The playwright and I worked on the original production, and I would always say to him, 'I'm from Arkansas. I want to bring her home,'" he says. "He said, 'I would love that.'"

It's a triumphant homecoming for Broadnax, as well. Just last month, he made his Broadway debut as the director of "Thoughts of a Colored Man," which opened on Oct. 13 at the Shubert Organization's John Golden Theatre.

"I'm born and raised in Arkansas, my theater was the Arkansas Rep children's theater, Murray's Dinner Playhouse -- that's what I grew up on. That's what introduced me to theater," he says. "I was also a professor at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff -- I was head of their theater department. I always say, it's a miracle. It's God. Period.

"It's still weird to me, because I'm from Little Rock. A little country man from Little Rock, Arkansas, that has premiered on Broadway, made Broadway history because there's never been a show on Broadway with a Black male director, Black male writer, all Black male cast, Black men producing -- and during a pandemic. They're calling us the magnificent seven, because never in Broadway history has there been seven Black works on Broadway at the same time. I'm part of history. And I'm from Little Rock! Someone could have told me I could get to Pluto faster than I could have gotten to Broadway. So I always want to come back home and, hopefully, tell people, 'I am you. There is no difference between me and you, and it's attainable, and it's possible.'"

***

Broadnax was raised by his grandmother, Mary Louise Williams, a powerhouse and force of nature with 42 years of service within the public school system -- first, as a music teacher and, later, as an administrator. In 2018, she was inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, and her biography on that website says she has been a member of more than 65 professional and volunteer local and national organizations. She's held several political offices and served for eight terms on the Pulaski County Quorum Court.

"She has been a trailblazer by being the first female and/or African American to serve in various capacities, such as Little Rock Classroom Teachers co-president; National Association Board of County Officials; Pulaski County Election Commission Chairman; Pulaski County Democratic County Committee Chairman; Pulaski County Democratic Woman of the Year," reads her biography on the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame website.

"She is just an amazing woman and has done a lot," Broadnax says. "My upbringing was definitely in the church. That wasn't an option. She always believed in education, so I remember going to classes with her. She was a music teacher before she became an administrator, and she taught private piano at home all the time. She had a choir at Henderson Junior High School in Little Rock, and I would go with her to her choir classes and her music classes and concerts -- I was always around music and performing arts all my life."

That exposure, says Broadnax, gave him a goal at a very early age: He was going to be a performer.

"In our back yard -- I know my neighbors had to hate me -- I always said I was the neighborhood rooster, because early morning, I would be out on the picnic table in my back yard with my record player or my boom box, using it as my stage. My grandmother put me into dance, music, vocal lessons -- she would drive me to UCA to take private vocal lessons. I wanted to be a performer. I was taking lessons from before I was a teenager."

Broadnax sang, danced, acted, played the tenor saxophone in the marching band, wrote and directed plays -- his creativity was limitless. His grandmother supported his passion by helping him enroll at Parkview Arts Science Magnet High School so he could focus on performing arts, and, later, supported his decision to attend a conservatory in St. Louis once he had graduated. She also helped him pay for studio time so he could work on musical recordings he hoped would someday lead to a music career.

"She supported me in everything that I wanted to do -- well, I wanted a moped when I was growing up, when they were popular, but she didn't let me do that," he says, laughing. "But as far as art and things I wanted to explore and try, she would allow me to do that -- but the caveat was, I had to get an education. She always said something that I should be able to do is to take care of myself as an adult, and she thought the key to that was through education -- no one can take that from you."

Post-college graduation, Broadnax carved out a life as a working actor for three years, working for various regional theaters in the Midwest. It was hard, though, and he considered his grandmother's conviction that there was never too much education. So he decided to apply to graduate school. Yale was at the top of his list, but during his interview for the program, they told him they thought their program would be too repetitive for him after his years in an undergraduate conservatory setting. Disappointed, he agreed to apply for and interview at Penn State after a family friend who had connections there suggested it.

"I didn't know what Penn State was -- I barely knew where Pennsylvania was," he says. "Out of pressure -- it was nothing that I was looking at -- I said, 'OK, I'll go.' The whole process, I remember thinking, 'I'm not coming here.' And when I got there, I nailed the audition, because I knew I didn't care, and I didn't want to go. I was so relaxed."

They offered him a full ride, and he had to make a big decision: He was being considered for signing by an A and R person from LaFace Records, but it was far from a done deal. With his grandmother's advice to always choose education ringing in his ears, he headed to Pennsylvania. While there, he honed in on the three areas that appealed to him the most.

"I am a Gemini at heart," he says. "I call it 'the trifecta': writing, directing and performing. They all feed each other. It's just where I switch the lens of where I participate. It is all story. So I finally discovered: I want to be a master storyteller."

***

MFA degree in hand, he headed straight to the beating heart of the performing arts -- New York City. He got a job working for Enact, a nonprofit that uses the dramatic arts to help improve the social-emotional skills of students in high-need middle and high schools. The job freed him around noon every day, when he would turn his focus to rehearsal or auditions. He was living the life he had dreamed of as a pre-teen when an old injury -- vocal polyps -- brought everything to a crashing halt. Overuse of his vocal chords had led to multiple surgeries, each of which took nearly six weeks to recover from. When he realized he was due for yet another surgery, he knew he couldn't afford to stay in New York City for the recovery period, so he moved home for what he hoped would be a temporary period. He wasn't down for long, though: when a family friend told him that the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was looking for someone to lead their theater department, he applied.

"I did not want to do that," he says. "But, in my mind, I thought, 'I'm going to appease my grandmother, because her main thing is for me to be able to take care of myself as an adult.' So I thought, 'Listen, I'm recovering from my vocal thing. I'll go up here and just do the interview.' My plan was, 'As soon as I heal, I'm leaving. They don't have to know that, but I'm not going to be here long. I'm going back to New York.' So I took the gig, and I was head of the theater department. Three years passed, then I made history at UAPB."

Broadnax was writing, conceiving and directing all of UAPB's shows. When he and his students devised a play called The Hip Hop Project to take to the American Theater College Festival, they took the play all the way to national finals at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. -- and won. They were the first Arkansas school to do so. The attention garnered job offers for Broadnax, including one from his alma mater, Penn State.

"I thought, 'Yes, this is an opportunity to get back to New York,'" he says. "'I'm not going to stay there long. I may stay a semester, just to get closer to New York.' Seventeen years later, I'm tenured, I'm a full professor." He now serves as the head of the directing program there.

"I got my mastery training while at Penn State, under professors and colleagues that were at school, as I sat in on other professor's classes," he says. "It wasn't an ego thing to me; I wanted to learn as much as I could. So I was directing, at minimum, two shows a year, plus writing, plus putting up my own productions. The training and skill that I've gotten these years at Penn State is priceless to me."

With his directing skill and ability to forge and maintain relationships within the industry, Broadnax's path to Broadway was built, stone by stone. People love working with him and don't hesitate to repeat the experience.

"When Steve's involved, usually the 'Yes' comes before the details," says Johnique Mitchell, who is currently appearing in the T2 production of "Marie and Rosetta" as Marie Knight.

After Tony Award-nominated scenic designer Robert Brill passed Broadnax's name on to the team mounting "Thoughts of a Colored Man" in the hopes it would eventually move to Broadway, Broadnax received an unexpected call while eating waffles in a diner one morning.

"They said, 'We are looking for a director of a Broadway-bound show, but we need you to meet the playwright first,'" he remembers. "We hit it off like brothers. And I got that job."

In a bit of serendipity -- and a testament to how long Broadnax had been making a good impression on the theater industry -- the show was being mounted at the Syracuse Stage, where Bob Hupp, former artistic director at Arkansas Repertory Theater, was serving as the assistant director. He called Broadnax to tell him how excited he was to hear he had stepped in to the project.

"He said, 'To be honest, I got scared, because we didn't know who the director was going to be [and] we didn't know if we were going forward with this project,'" Broadnax recounts. "'And when they said, "Steve Broadnax," I thought, "Oh my God, you're the perfect person." And I felt totally confident, because I've known him all my years, growing up, being at the Rep and him being from Arkansas."

Broadnax points out that he isn't a stranger to such serendipity. It took him a while, but he's learned to lean back and let fate and his faith steer the ship. Looking back at the path thus far, that seems like a pretty good plan.

"It's all in divine order," he says. "It's just a testimony that when you really surrender to life, and, really, to divine order and the way in which the current takes you, that it happens. The whole time that I was fighting and thinking that I have plans for myself, that this is how I was going to do it. That's not how it happened, but my dreams are coming true. They are manifesting in a way that is perfection. If I hadn't spent those years at UAPB -- practicing, having to write plays and direct -- and if I hadn't spent the 17 years at Penn State, traveling, internationally directing, writing, directing or writing my own work and work of the school, studying under colleagues and professional people that were at the school, I would not have linked perfectly to the way that it all happened. So I look back on it and think: divine order.

"It is not what I planned. But it was the perfect plan."