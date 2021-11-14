'Tis The Season: Parades, plays, concerts and more wrapped up for holidays

FAYETTEVILLE

Lights of the Ozarks

6 p.m. Nov. 19

The Lighting Night Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on the Friday prior to Thanksgiving, immediately following the Lighting Ceremony. The event is free and open to the public and will culminate in the square being fully illuminated for the first time for the 2021-22 season.

Walton Arts Center

495 W. Dickson St.

443-5600

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" -- Roald Dahl's amazing tale includes songs from the original film, alongside a toe-tapping new score from the songwriters of "Hairspray," 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec 2; 1:30 p.m., Dec. 2; 8 p.m., Dec. 3-4; 2 p.m. Dec. 4-5. $41-$70.

A Very SoNa Christmas -- A mix of sacred and secular holiday favorites with the SoNA Singers, local guest soloists and area high school and collegiate choruses, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 11. $11-$57.

The Snowman: A Family Concert -- Holiday music for children of all ages and a special screening of the film "The Snowman," with live orchestral soundtrack, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. $10.

"The Polar Express" -- A screening of the popular Christmas classic, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. $10.

TheatreSquared

477 W. Spring St.

"A Christmas Carol" -- A T2 original, "A Christmas Carol" reimagines Dickens' classic ghost story, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-Dec. 26, at the Fayetteville Public Library. $10-$46.

The Heart of Christmas: Songs and Stories of the Season -- An Arkansas native, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, and a TheatreSquared alumnus, Rob Sutton comes home for an intimate journey through music, a nostalgic look at seasons past, and a celebration of hope and resilience, 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 8 p.m., Dec. 11, 18, 26; 2 p.m., Dec. 12, 19, 24, 26; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-17 and 21-23. $41-$54.

The Holiday Art Sale

545 W. Center St.

5:30 p.m Dec. 3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4; 12-4 p.m. December 5

Free

Sixteen local artists and artisans are offering unique creations affordably priced for giving. You'll see fine art, ceramics, jewelry, art glass, textiles, photography and more.

Holidaze at WAC

495 W. Dickson St.

5-11 p.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 23

This year's Holidaze experience will offer wonderful cocktail menus as well as some of the most popular elements from last year's event, including the domes, fire pits, Letters to Santa and the annual Nog-Off. New this year for Holidaze at Walton Arts Center will be a night for photos with Santa and Elfs' Workshops where children can make and take crafts. In addition to open seating, Holidaze offers to-go drinks in accordance with Fayetteville's Outdoor Refreshment Area. Make reservations for groups of 15 or more by emailing rflood@waltonartscenter.org.

Holidaze on Block Avenue

101 N. Block Ave. (formerly Ozark Cleaners)

5 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 31

You can make reservations for this 21-and-up Holidaze event by emailing holidazepopup@gmail.com (15 people or more)

SPRINGDALE

NWA Girl Gang Fall Market at Heroncrest

1579 E. Lake Road

10 a.m. -4 p.m. Nov. 20

It's the perfect time to start your holiday shopping and a great way to support over 50 woman and non-binary owned businesses, crafters, artists, makers, and food vendors all in one spot.

Christmas on the Creek

Shiloh Square, 106 W. Emma Ave.

12-8 p.m. Nov. 27

Free

Downtown Springdale hosts Christmas on the Creek, a holiday tradition with good food, live music, a holiday market, a hot cocoa crawl, local art, pictures with Santa, a Cycling Santas bike ride and the lighting of the tallest live Christmas tree in Northwest Arkansas. All of the festivities culminate with a spectacular Christmas parade hosted by the Rodeo of the Ozarks.

Holiday Express

4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3

306 E. Emma Ave.

729-4017

$20-$30

Enjoy the Holiday Season with a Holiday Express Train Ride on the A&M Railroad!

The Little Craft Show

214 S. Main St.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 11

Free

Support local makers, artisans, artists, and business owners while shopping for the holidays.

BENTONVILLE

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza

214 N.E. A St.

Nov. 20-Feb. 13

Monday-Thursday, 5-8:45 p.m.; Friday, 5-9:45 p.m.; Saturday, 12-9:45 p.m.; Sunday, 2-4:45 p.m.

$7

Winter Market on the Square

100 N. Main St.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 27

Free

The fourth annual Holiday Market offers handcrafted Christmas gifts for purchase.

Bentonville Christmas Parade

Bentonville square

6 p.m. Dec. 12

Trike Theatre

902 SW 2nd St., Suite F

464-5084

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant are faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history, 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 17-18; 3 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. $15.

Christmas at Peel Mansion

400 S. Walton Blvd.

254-3870

6-8 p.m. Dec. 3

$100/guest

A one-of-a-kind Christmas experience at Northwest Arkansas' favorite historic home with seasonal music, theater, and dance performances throughout the museum and garden.

'The Nutcracker'

Arend Arts Center

7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18

$25-$35

nwaballettheatre.org

Journey with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince through the wintry forest of the Snow Queen to the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her magical land of sweets. With its larger than life sets and exquisite costumes, NWA Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" is a sweet treat for all.

CENTERTON

Centerton Christmas Parade

290 N. Main St.

4:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Line up will be at 4:30 p.m. at Harps, and participants will leave at 5 p.m. and head downtown. The parade will end up downtown about 5:20 p.m. Santa will in the parade and will come to the community room, where cookies and hot chocolate will be served for all and photos can be taken.

ROGERS

Rogers Christmas Parade

207 S. First St.

7 p.m. Dec. 3

Santa loves to visit Rogers during the holiday season, when the streets of downtown are decked out with Christmas cheer.

Whoville Holiday Extravaganza

115 N. Dixieland Road

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4

$8-$20/family tickets

Join us for an exciting interactive trip to Whoville!

Children and families coming to Whoville can look forward to meeting the Grinch and many other Whoville citizens, enjoy breakfast with Santa, have fun with interactive storytelling, decorate delicious cookies, receive a letter from Santa and much more.

Rogers Historical Museum

313 S. Second St.

621-1154

Holiday Open House: A Patriotic Christmas

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4

Free

Includes tours of the 1895 Hawkins House dressed for the holidays and a visit from Saint Nick.

Arkansas Public Theatre

116 S. Second St., Rogers

631-8988

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- When the worst kids in the world invade a church Christmas pageant, everyone learns a surprising lesson in the meaning of Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12, again Dec. 16-19. Tickets start at $20.

"It's a Wonderful Life" -- A screening of the beloved Christmas classic, 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets start at $10.

"The Polar Express" -- A screening of the 2004 holiday family movie, 1 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets start at $7.

NWA Boutique Show

3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy.

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 19; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 20

$5-$15

Experience Northwest Arkansas' most popular boutique shopping event with more than 150 merchants.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Christmas Parade of Lights

6-8 p.m. Dec. 3

This year's theme is "A Cinematic Christmas," so pick your favorite holiday movie and run with it.

RIVER VALLEY

Fort Smith Ice Rink

100 N. B St.

5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays Nov. 26-Jan. 2

$8-$12

Creekmore Park Holiday Express

3301 S. M St.

5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 18

Free

Enjoy a free train ride around Creekmore Park to look at the Christmas light displays.

UAFS Season's Greetings Concert

ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. 7th St.

7 p.m. December 6

788-7000

'The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon'

Fort Smith Little Theatre

401 N. Sixth St.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11

$7

It's a Christmas tradition to watch as many original TV holiday movies as a human can endure. Now you can enjoy the rush of six Christmas movies all at once! It's a mash-up of singles falling in love, celebrities finding down-to-earth connections, charming inns, tree farms, holiday sweaters, and hot chocolate. Don't miss this wildly entertaining parody of holiday rom-coms.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade

3 p.m. Dec. 11

Downtown Fort Smith

Celebrate the holiday season with festive floats, marching bands, and the one and only Santa Claus.

