Two finalists left for Fort Smith college dean position

Educational History

Karen Kopera-Frye

• Bachelor’s degree in psychology, 1983, Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich.

• Master’s degree in developmental psychology with a minor in clinical psychology, 1989, Wayne State University

• Doctorate in developmental psychology with a minor in clinical psychology, 1992, Wayne State University

• Master’s degree in public administration with a minor in Native American studies, 2020, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, N.M.

Antonio “Dean” Cantu

• Bachelor’s degree in social science education, 1983, Arkansas State University, Jonesboro

• Master’s degree in history, 1984, Arkansas State University

• Educational specialist degree in community college teaching, 1989, Arkansas State University

• Doctorate in curriculum and instruction, 1997, Southern Illinois University

Source: University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith narrowed its list of candidates for the new College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences dean position to two this week.

Georgia Hale, the university's provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said Nov. 3 she hopes to decide who will fill the seat before the end of this academic year.

"This person's responsibility will be to lead that unit and form a team among people who have not worked together in the past," Hale said.

There were originally three finalists for the dean seat: Karen Kopera-Frye, Yuma Tomes and Antonio "Dean" Cantu.

However, Hale wrote in an email to the campus Thursday that Academic Career & Executive Search, the national search firm the university hired, said Tomes withdrew from consideration for personal reasons.

The college came about from a reorganization of the university Chancellor Terisa Riley announced April 12 to reduce its colleges from five to three, among other things.

The university had a College of Applied Science and Technology; College of Business; College of Communication, Languages, Arts and Social Sciences; College of Health Sciences; and College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. The new model includes the College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences; the College of Business and Industry; and the College of Arts and Sciences.

The College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences has existed since July 1 with Lynn Korvick as interim dean.

"The College of Health, Education and Human Sciences includes undergraduate and graduate programs in the Health Sciences, including the Carolyn McKelvey Moore School of Nursing; the School of Education; and Human Sciences, which includes psychology and social work," the job description for the dean position states.

The three finalists visited the university's campus earlier this month.

Paul Hankins, dean of the university's College of Arts and Sciences and chairman of the university's search committee for the position, said the visits allowed the candidates to interact with university leadership, faculty, students and staff.

This included open forums the public could attend either in person or via Zoom. Each candidate gave a presentation on "assessing and addressing the negative impacts of stress on faculty, staff and students at a regional public institution," after which residents could ask questions.

Kopera-Frye has been a professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the New Mexico State University College of Health and Social Services in Las Cruces, N.M., since 2016. Cantu has been the associate dean and director of the Department of Education, Counseling, and Leadership at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., beginning in 2019.

Hankins said the search for the dean began in late May or early June. The university's search committee includes faculty and leadership from the College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences, as well as representatives from the community and the university's Student Government Association, Staff Senate and Faculty Senate.

Academic Career & Executive Search fielded and screened applicants for the position last summer, according to Hankins. The university enlisted the firm's services for about $50,000, Hale said.

Hankins said the search committee began reviewing multiple pools of candidates in August, a process that continued with video interviews until it determined which candidates to invite to the university's campus.

"I would say that we had a healthy pool of candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences that were interested in our position here at UAFS," Hankins said.

Hankins said Nov. 3 the search committee would collect feedback on each finalist from those who interacted with them during their on-campus visits.

Hale said she would review the information, along with that from Riley and others, to determine who to hire for the job. Her making a decision before the end of the academic year will depend on a number of factors, including the completion of background and reference checks for the finalists.

Rachel Putman, the university's associate director for strategic communications, said the yearly salary range for the dean position is $145,000 to $165,000.