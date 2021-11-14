UALR leaders

Three University of Arkansas at Little Rock graduates were honored Nov. 4 at the Distinguished Alumni Awards luncheon held at the Clinton Presidential Center.

Dr. Jaafer Golzar received the Distinguished Alumnus Award given to a UALR graduate who has achieved extraordinary distinction in his or her field and who has made special contributions to the community. Helaine Williams, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Sunday Style editor, received the President's Award, given to a graduate who has combined career success with dedication to the university. The Edward L. Whitbeck Award, the highest distinction awarded to a graduating student, was given to Stuti Chatterjee.

The sold-out luncheon included a welcome by Kristi Smith, senior director of alumni and development, and remarks by Chancellor Christina Drale. Alumni Board president Jennifer Owens Buie introduced the Distinguished Alumnus and Presidents Award winners and Dr. Simon Hawkins, director of the Donaghey Scholars Honors Program, introduced the Whitbeck Memorial Award winner.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins