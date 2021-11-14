UAMS, DHS facilities stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine directives





State-run health care facilities in Arkansas are caught between conflicting federal and state mandates regarding whether employees should be required to be vaccinated against covid-19.





A state law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April prohibits vaccination requirements by state entities, directly conflicting with Nov. 4 federal guidance requiring Medicare- and Medicaid-funded facilities to mandate vaccinations for their employees.

These facilities -- including residential facilities for people with disabilities and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences -- face a Dec. 6 deadline for employees to receive at least a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Then, under the federal rule, employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face potential sanctions.

In response to that, Arkansas is one of 10 states suing President Joe Biden's administration to block the federal mandate, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday, calling the mandate "reckless overreach."

The mandate applies to the five Human Development Centers, the Arkansas State Hospital and the Arkansas Health Center, all run by the state's Department of Human Services.

Department spokeswoman Amy Webb said in an email that while employees have been encouraged to get vaccinated, a mandate could have adverse consequences.

"We are concerned that mandating that workers receive the vaccine will create staffing shortages at these critical facilities, which already are dealing with reduced staffing," she said.

Webb also said the department has made its staff aware of the federal requirement and is working with Rutledge's office to "watch the litigation and the potential impact it may have."

UAMS is in the same boat as the Department of Human Services. Spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said Friday that university leadership is "still discussing the guidance from CMS and has not come to a decision yet on how to proceed."

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will survey facilities to determine compliance with the mandate.

"If a provider or supplier does not meet the requirements, it will be cited by a surveyor as being non-compliant and have an opportunity to return to compliance before additional actions occur," the federal agency said in a news release announcing the rule. "CMS's goal is to bring health care providers into compliance. However, the Agency will not hesitate to use its full enforcement authority to protect the health and safety of patients."

The conflicting state law, passed earlier this year, states that receiving a covid-19 vaccine "shall not be a condition of education, employment, entry, or services from the state or a state agency or entity."

The law dictates that any state-run medical facility get approval from the Arkansas Legislative Council to enact a covid-19 vaccination mandate.

Two ranking members of the council, however, say they do not support such mandates on any level.

State Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, the council's Senate chairman, said he believes "adverse reactions" to covid-19 vaccines need to be considered more often. He also said he takes issue with the lack of a mandate for federal government officials.

"When the White House administration and Congress mandate it on themselves, then I might have another viewpoint, but they have exempted themselves, and that's one of the biggest rubs that people have," Rice said.

State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, the council's House chairman, said every employee is fully vaccinated at the health care facility he runs, and that was possible without a mandate.

"It's not good to be around patients and not feel like we're keeping them as close to zero risk as possible. I think that's what got them [to get vaccinated]," Wardlaw said. "The other thing is you're around these patients, you don't know if they're vaccinated or not, and then you go home to your family, so you want to protect your family as well."

Communicating the benefits of vaccination and the risks of remaining unvaccinated is a more effective strategy than making vaccination a condition of employment, he said.

"It's all in how you roll this out, and telling people they have to do something is always the wrong way to do things," he said.

Wardlaw added that he would support a vaccination mandate if Medicare and Medicaid funding for health care facilities were "in such jeopardy that it would put the state in an awkward position."

EXISTING MANDATES

Some Arkansas health care systems that are not run by the state -- such as Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent, St. Bernards Healthcare in Jonesboro and Missouri-based Mercy Health, with several facilities in Northwest Arkansas -- had already implemented vaccination requirements for their staffs before the federal mandate was announced.

St. Bernards enacted a vaccination requirement in August with a deadline of Nov. 1. All St. Bernards employees, which total more than 4,100 at three hospitals and several clinics, are now vaccinated, media relations manager Mitchell Nail said Friday.

"We're doing what's best for our health care system and doing what's best for our patients, making sure that our patients, their families and our team members are all taken care of," Nail said.

Mercy announced its vaccination requirement in July. An October news release stated that less than 2% of the more than 40,000-strong staff remained unvaccinated. Those employees "received a religious or medical exemption but who undergo rigorous masking and protective equipment protocols and frequent testing," a release states.

The CHI St. Vincent system imposed a requirement for its employees to be fully vaccinated or receive approved exemptions by Nov. 1. More than 91% of employees are fully vaccinated as of Friday, director of marketing and communications Bonnie Ward said in a statement.

"Since vaccines first became available, we have worked hard to share information with our employees about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, address any questions and concerns, and offer convenient options to get vaccinated," Ward said. "We will continue to work in good faith with employees who are not yet vaccinated to encourage them to do so, and we hope they will remain with our organization."

Arkansas Children's also had a self-imposed vaccine mandate before the federal one was announced. The hospital sent a memo to its staffers Tuesday alerting them of the federal mandate and asking employees seeking exemptions to submit their requests by next Friday.

Baptist Health is finalizing its vaccination requirement policy, corporate communications director Cara Wade said in an email.

The policy "will include a process for exemptions and reviews of those as well as coordination of proof of vaccination for our 11,000 employees," she said. "The CMS mandate also applies to certain people who come into our facilities."







