UAPB men's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wyoming

WHEN 3 p.m. Central today

WHERE Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wy.

RECORDS UAPB 0-2; Wyoming 1-0

SERIES Wyoming leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Wyoming

74.0;Points for;85.0

90.5;Points against;47.0

-15.0;Rebound margin;5.0

6.5;Turnover margin;7.0

37.6;FG pct.;54.8

29.2;3-pt pct.;39.1

84.0;FT pct.;88.9

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;15.5;1.0

Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;21.0;2.5

Jaylan Thomas, 6-8, Sr.;4.5;0.0

Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;17.5;7.0

Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.;4.0;4.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (0-2 in first season at UAPB and overall)

Wyoming

NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

Graham Ike, 6-9, So.;22.0;5.0

Hunter Maldonado, 6-7, Sr.;19.0;6.0

Jeremiah Oden, 6-8, So.;14.0;3.0

Drake Jeffries, 6-5, Sr.12.0;7.0

Xavier DuSell, 6-4, So.;3.0;3.0

COACH Jeff Linder (15-11 in second season at Wyoming and 95-61 in sixth season overall)

CHALK TALK Wyoming won the previous two games between the two, both at home. The Cowboys rolled 78-59 in 2007 and 94-74 in 2001. ... UAPB guard Shawn Williams has hit 10 of his 24 three-point attempts this season. He knocked down six in the Golden Lions' previous game against Colorado State. ... After today, UAPB won't play again until it faces Portland on Thursday. The Golden Lions' three games after that will be on the West Coast (Seattle, UC-Santa Barbara, Pacific) as well.

– Erick Taylor