Vehicle accidents leave 3 people dead

Three people died in crashes on Arkansas roads Friday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

There have been 550 road fatalities to date in 2021, state police records show, compared with 618 in 2020. Last year, the 550th fatality came on Nov. 10.

Charles Mixon, 80, of Little Rock was driving south on Arkansas 13 in Prairie County when his 1995 Honda Accord struck the rear of a 2015 New Holland tractor.

Mixon was killed, and the driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Charles Wrigley of Des Arc, was injured.

The report lists the weather as cloudy and dry at the time of the crash.

Esther Hudson, age and city of residence unknown, died of injuries suffered during a multivehicle crash in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Monticello just after 3 p.m. Friday.

A 2015 Nissan pulled out of a parking spot, striking five other vehicles with its right side. The report lists Hudson as a passenger, but does not list which vehicle she was in.

Weather conditions at the time were clear and dry, the report states.

Theresa Frazier, 33, of Benton died after a tractor trailer hit her 2020 Chevrolet from behind on Interstate 30 in Benton, a report says.

The crash caused Frazier to lose control of her vehicle, which hit the concrete barrier, killing her, the report says.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.