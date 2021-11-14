Walk like an Egyptian





His Excellency the Baron d'Abila, also known as Davis Tillman, says it's his last Baron's Ball. He's retiring. He's done.

If that is indeed the case, he has exited in style, and Levi Hospital in Hot Springs is much the better for it.

Guests dressed as kings and queens of Egypt -- along with a couple of Roman soldiers and Moses himself -- joined guests in conventional formal attire Nov. 6 for The Baron's Ball Presents An Egyptian Fantasy: The Pharaoh's Feast. The event, returning from a covid-19 hiatus and graced with philanthropist Dorothy Morris as its honorary chair, returned to its conventional spot ... Horner Hall, Hot Springs Convention Center.

Attendees chatted, enjoyed libations and bid on an array of silent-auction items prior to a dinner whose main feature was chicken breast stuffed with Machego cheese and figs with champagne dressing on a bed of couscous. Dessert consisted of chocolate sphinxes, filled with mousse and berries.

The Baron changed from his festive gold-and-black tuxedo ensemble to gold face paint and Egyptian-ruler attire as "Pharaoh Bubba" to serve as master of ceremonies for a show in which a violin-playing aerialist, a vocalist, a dancing mummy, a comic "Senior Harem Girl," a magician and a contortionist were the featured entertainers. The evening's live auction was helped along by actors who provided a humorous demonstration of the benefits of the prizes ... luxury stays in Hilton Head, S.C., and Costa Rica. Afterward, guests took full advantage of the opportunity to cut a rug to the sounds of DJ Doc Bryce.

Proceeds for the Baron's Ball benefit the programs of Levi Hospital, a charitable entity that serves patients regardless of ability to pay.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









