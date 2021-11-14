What an honor





Eight Arkansans whose careers involve science, technology, engineering or mathematics were honored Nov. 2 at Spark! -- a celebration hosted by the Museum of Discovery.

The adult night at the museum included a long buffet and cocktail stations positioned at different locations in the building. Guests were free to try out the hands-on exhibits and mingle with the Spark stars. They are:

• Jean Block, chief legal officer, Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority

• Scott Copas, president and CEO, Baldwin & Shell Construction Co.

• Shannon Hendrix, senior vice president and chief administrator, Arkansas Children's Northwest

• Laura Landreaux, president and CEO, Entergy Arkansas

• Brittany Goings Marsh, owner and pharmacist, Cornerstone Pharmacy

• Karama Neal, president, Southern Bancorp Community Partners

• Carmen Portillo, owner and chocolatier, Cocoa Belle Chocolates

• Tim Whitley, CEO and CIO, MPH/Team SI Family of Companies

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



