What an honor

Eight Arkansans whose careers involve science, technology, engineering or mathematics were honored Nov. 2 at Spark! -- a celebration hosted by the Museum of Discovery.
The adult night at the museum included a long buffet and cocktail stations positioned at different locations in the building. Guests were free to try out the hands-on exhibits and mingle with the Spark stars. They are:
• Jean Block, chief legal officer, Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority
• Scott Copas, president and CEO, Baldwin & Shell Construction Co.
• Shannon Hendrix, senior vice president and chief administrator, Arkansas Children's Northwest
• Laura Landreaux, president and CEO, Entergy Arkansas
• Brittany Goings Marsh, owner and pharmacist, Cornerstone Pharmacy
• Karama Neal, president, Southern Bancorp Community Partners
• Carmen Portillo, owner and chocolatier, Cocoa Belle Chocolates
• Tim Whitley, CEO and CIO, MPH/Team SI Family of Companies
-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal