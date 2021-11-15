OPINION | A WORD: Which of these should mean ‘dread of winter driving’?

We asked readers to make up a word to mean "dread of winter driving," and readers delivered.
Submissions slid in from Russ Nugent, Katy Morris, Sherri Patterson, Nancy Conley, William Matter, Laura Batzer, Song Fox, (my co-worker) Eric Harrison, Deborah White, Michael Jones, Judy White and an emailer known only as Tcsan.
Here, in random order, are their nominations for our much-needed new word:
◼️ Trepskidation
◼️ Cryoprecipedepidation
◼️ Skidmidity
◼️ Anti-skidditchenation
◼️ Snicey
◼️ Skiditis
◼️ Cryptoslogging
◼️ Hivertractophobia
◼️ Flake-shakes
◼️ Inclementine
◼️ Pockaknockawocka
◼️ Shildugschlop
Which one works best? Let's vote! Email your selection to cstorey@adgnewsroom.com OR click here to access an online ballot: arkansasonline.com/1115wordpoll
We'll report results Nov. 22.