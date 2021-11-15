OPINION | A WORD: Which of these should mean ‘dread of winter driving’?





We asked readers to make up a word to mean "dread of winter driving," and readers delivered.

Submissions slid in from Russ Nugent, Katy Morris, Sherri Patterson, Nancy Conley, William Matter, Laura Batzer, Song Fox, (my co-worker) Eric Harrison, Deborah White, Michael Jones, Judy White and an emailer known only as Tcsan.

Here, in random order, are their nominations for our much-needed new word:

◼️ Trepskidation

◼️ Cryoprecipedepidation

◼️ Skidmidity

◼️ Anti-skidditchenation

◼️ Snicey

◼️ Skiditis

◼️ Cryptoslogging

◼️ Hivertractophobia

◼️ Flake-shakes

◼️ Inclementine

◼️ Pockaknockawocka

◼️ Shildugschlop

Which one works best? Let's vote! Email your selection to cstorey@adgnewsroom.com OR click here to access an online ballot: arkansasonline.com/1115wordpoll

We'll report results Nov. 22.



