Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Nov. 4
Cray Barnett, 24, and Shelby Perry, 26, both of Vinita, Okla.
Pleasant Benjamin Craven, 22, and Marie Anne Dyroff, 22, both of Claremore, Okla.
Zachary William Knebel, 24, and Sarah Elizabeth Weaver, 24, both of Fayetteville
Inocencio Olvera-Alarcon, 42, and Angelica Hernandez, 35, both of Rogers
Dwight Robert Pfeffer, 61, and Patricia Gail Dossett, 45, both of Gentry
Mustafa Tareq, 37, Tulsa, Okla., and Jaime Allison Smith, 38, Jenks, Okla.
Nov. 5
Michael Allen Dale Akins, 32, Pineville, Mo., and Tasha Nicole Jessen, 34, Pea Ridge
Blake Gober Bullington, 29, and Haley Marie Rauser, 27, both of Springdale
Jacob Daniel Eason, 21, and Hannah Lee Herring, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Avery Gibson, 35, and Kate Courtney Derrick, 34, both of Gentry
Carry Harris, 54, and Rehab Melong, 43, both of Fayetteville
Christopher William Hook, 48, and Brandy LeRae Weeks, 41, both of Siloam Springs
Garrett David Hudson, 26, and Mary Elizabeth McDonald, 23, both of Rogers
Christopher Dane Leding, 25, and Daira Payton Gale Wright, 25, both of Bentonville
Eugene Pius Nielsen, 62, and Vivian Janet Smith, 62, both of Siloam Springs
Christopher Alex Oliver, 22, and Jacquelyn Marie Oliver, 25, both of Rogers
Danny Ottis Osburn II, 22, and Rachel Michelle Rake, 29, both of Bentonville
Michael Jared Swank, 26, and Amanda Renea Stout, 26, both of Siloam Springs
William Michael Tasker, 38, and Danielle Marie Johnson, 34, both of Bella Vista
Robert Craig Wilson, 52, and Whitney Marie White, 38, both of Rogers
Nov. 8
Christian Daniel Clevenger, 25, and Lindsay Rae Conner, 26, both of Bentonville
James Byers Elmore, 22, Springdale, and Makenzie Vaile Simpson, 22, Rogers
Joel William Falknor, 23, Fayetteville, and Taylor Brooke Beevers, 23, Rogers
Cameron Taylor Fields, 30, and Kaylie Blair Russell, 26, both of Gravette
Bei He, 35, and Joyanne Faith Alleyne, 50, both of Centerton
Michael Lance Kell, 45, and Bryce Allen Thomas, 41, both of Gentry
Ryan Tyler Mears, 31, and Carrie Michael Tatara, 31, both of Rogers
Omri Lemuel Ortiz Martinez, 35, and Vy Ngoc Thanh Tran, 31, both of Bentonville
Jace Ellis Russ, 23, Gravette, and Mary Elizabeth Baldwin, 22, Stonewall, La.
Nov. 9
Ashley Beth Baranowski, 32, and Jessi Dianne Schaumann, 28, both of Rogers
Clinton Wayne Childers, 28, and Sara Anne Paxton, 29, both of Rogers
Seth Thomas Joyner, 28, and Adriana Barbosa, 29, both of Centerton
Mark Alington Kilgore, 33, and Hayley Shane Novich, 26, both of Rogers
Cody Eugene Osborn, 28, and Zoe Olivia Seay, 28, both of Bella Vista
Lucas Jones Riley, 22, and Madison Paige Shankle, 22, both of Centerton
Dakota Chase Stanford, 27, and Jennifer Evelyn LePiane, 23, both of Alpena
Travis Dale Tevebaugh, 53, and Ann Marie Tomasi, 58, both of Maysville
Nov. 10
Kenneth Tyler Clendenin, 21, and Elizabeth Ann Davison, 21, both of Herrin, Ill.
Brian David Gloeckler, 24, and Dyann Ashlyn Shade, 25, both of Bentonville
Gary Allen Huneycutt, 78, and Sherry Ann Barnett, 66, both of Garfield
Jose Angel Noyola, 20, and Zoie Morgan Bales, 19, both of Siloam Springs