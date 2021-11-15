Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 1

Grub's Grille

3001 Market St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of debris on wall around three-compartment sink and on side of ice machine.

Kum & Go

3610 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/30/21.

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above lemons, limes and onions. Taco shells and chips uncovered above prep table. Fajita chicken at 120 degrees in hot hold unit. Salsa at 47 degrees in ice bath. Wipe bucket exceeded 200 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of dust on ceiling throughout food service area.

Onyx Coffee Lab

101 E. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips available at time of inspection. No certified food manager documentation available.

Pea Ridge Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available.

Nov. 2

Creekside Taproom

100 E. Alpine St., No. 2, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Area around the three-compartment sink faucets has a black substance. White substance on part of the walk-in wall and tap lines. Beer spilled in the walk-in cooler. Condensation leak in drain line in the walk-in cooler.

El Gran Taco

2300 S. Eighth St., A&M Auto Sales, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Happy Donuts

110 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Containers of frosting in front of the handwashing sink. Open packages of ham and cooked sausage not date marked as needed. The time log for the kolaches, croissants and burritos being held at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Raw shell eggs stored above an uncovered container of dough. Insect found on and around the container of Bavarian cream. One insect found on the inside of the container.

Harps-Bakery-Deli

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sushi rice at room temperature not being discarded after four hours. No documentation of this on rice log.

Noncritical violations: None

Petit Bistro

2702 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Couscous at 48 degrees in cold hold unit.

Noncritical violations: Shelf in fridge is broken and held together with tape. No certified food safety manager.

Sunshine Montessori Infant-Toddler

2124 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Open container of cottage cheese does not have an opened on or use by date. Open container of cottage cheese in the refrigerator with a manufacturer's use-by date of 9/12/21. Employee said they haven't served cottage cheese in a while.

Noncritical violations: Pepperoni received from the other location arrived at 51 degrees. Ham is 71 degrees, but employee said she just cooked it earlier. Foods must be delivered and received at 41 degrees or below.

Taqueria Real Jacona Restaurant

LLC, 1713 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available to test strength of chlorine sanitizer. No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Yulianita's Mexican Restaurant

2515 N. 17th St., Suite 303, Rogers

Critical violations: Both restrooms lacking paper towels at time of inspection. Ready-to-eat rice and beans left in refrigerator uncovered.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Nov. 3

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

E-Z Mart

925 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Case of cartons of raw shell eggs stored above a case of milk bottles. Deli Express and Hot Pocket items not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: No test strips on location at the time of inspection.

Edible Arrangements

500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety manager.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility is only equipped with two-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

Nov. 4

Benton County Sale Barn Restaurant

3870 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not lather with soap long enough before rinsing the soap off. Employee observed not completely washing all of her hand/wrist. May possibly be due to employee wearing a watch and did not want to get it wet. Employee did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves. Sanitizer concentration is not strong enough. Per label, green beans in the steam table at 98 degrees. Person in charge said she opened the can this morning and put them in the steam table without heating them properly. First sanitizer should be between 200-400ppm. Mashed potatoes and pulled pork are not at 135 degrees or above. Items not date marked as needed. When pulling from the freezer, the date pulled must be marked on the product.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar Tree

1443 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hole in the left side of the wall above the mop sink. Permit posted in customer view expired in 2017.

Nov. 5

Bike Rack Brewing Co.

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, Bentonville

Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: None

Mamma Z

2503 S. Walton Blvd. Suite 11, Bentonville

Critical violations: Missing label information on containers of salsa and tamales in retail cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Maria's

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in container at 0 ppm quat concentration.

Noncritical violations: No test strips available to test sanitizer concentration. No certified food safety manager.

Mr. T's Concessions

16949 Arkansas 102 West, Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager.

Ozark Adventist Academy

20997 Dawn Hill East, Gentry

Critical violations: Foods checked in the walk-in cooler are 42-43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloth stored in sanitizer is not reading any chemical concentration. Sanitizer is not dispensing as the correct concentration at the three-compartment sink. Bag was empty. Wall around the sink and sprayer in the dish room has a black substance on the surface and along the silicone sealant. Water leaking from one of the motor housing units on the drain line side.

Yeyo's El Alma De Mexico

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 41, Bentonville

Critical violations: Bar handsink lacking paper towels at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 1 -- Kids Academy, 211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge; Super Donut, 150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Nov. 2 -- Bill George Arena, 1215 Valley Drive, Siloam Springs; Harp's-Food Store, 1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Ivory Bill Brewing Co., 516 E. Main St., Suite 1, Siloam Springs; The Five Six Pub, 124 S. First St., Rogers; Tito's Pupuseria, 1084 U.S. 412, B, Siloam Springs; Topgolf, 3919 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 1200, Rogers

Nov. 3 -- Jimmy John's, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville; Smashburger, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville; Victoria Mexican Restaurant, 155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Nov. 4 -- Crust and Crumb, 825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs; Society of St. Vincent De Paul, 1416 W. Poplar St., Rogers; Southside Church Of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers; St. Vincent De Paul Elementary, 1315 W. Cypress St. Rogers; Steak & Taters, 1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge; The Turn at Big Sugar, 1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

Nov. 5 -- Yeyo's Mexican Grill-Mobile, 122 W. Central Ave., Bentonville