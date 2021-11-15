Bonanza for Bueckers

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Paige Bueckers started off her sophomore season with a career day.

The reigning Associated Press Player of the Year scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn beat Arkansas 95-80 on Sunday.

"They are one of the best teams in the country and they have one of the best -- if not the best player -- in the country and she showed that," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said.

Bueckers made 10 of her 11 shots in the second half against the Razorbacks on a dazzling display of layups and mid-range jumpers to keep UConn's lead in double digits.

"I just took what the defense was giving me," Bueckers said. "My teammates got me open and passed the ball really well. I read what the game needed. I felt like my shot was going in. I felt good. It was just rhythm."

Former Central Arkansas Christian star Christyn Williams added 18 points and Evina Westbrook had 15 for the Huskies in their season opener. They avenged the only regular-season loss the team had last year when UConn fell to the then-No. 19 Razorbacks 90-87 in Fayetteville.

UConn (1-0) raced out to a 17-2 lead behind Westbrook and Williams. Arkansas (2-1) missed eight of its first nine shots before finally getting going offensively on a three-point play by Sasha Goforth that ended a 12-0 run by the Huskies.

Arkansas cut its deficit to 26-23 early in the second quarter before Bueckers broke loose.

"The second quarter we made a concerted effort to get her more involved," UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said. "The more she got involved, the more we kept looking for her. It kind of snowballed from there. She's pretty good, right. So we just don't want to forget that she's pretty good and should try to get her involved more often."

Bueckers, who scored 32 points against St. John's in her sensational freshman season, took just one shot in the first quarter, but scored 12 points in the second as UConn went up 49-39 at the half.

"When you go 15 for 19 that's a pretty good night," Auriemma said. "There isn't any place on the floor she can't play. There isn't any place she's not comfortable. There isn't any situation she finds herself in where she doesn't know what to do next."

UConn scored the first seven points of the third quarter to put the game away, including a three-pointer by Aaliyah Edwards, the first of her career.

Amber Ramirez scored 20 points and Goforth added 17 to lead Arkansas.

"We can't let a team shoot 57%," Neighbors said. "We learned a lot about our team and there are things we can go back to work and fix."

Azzi Fudd, who was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school last year, had seven in her first game for the Huskies. She made her first basket, scoring on a fast break with 6:40 left in the second quarter.

"She looked a little too passive and too tentative," Auriemma said of his prized freshman. "Azzi will score more points."

The Razorbacks are off until Friday when they travel to Jonesboro to face Arkansas State.