Break-in reported;

LR man arrested

Little Rock police arrested a man in connection with a home break-in Sunday morning, according to an arrest report.

Dominick Humphrey, 26, of Little Rock, was arrested at 8 a.m. on charges of residential burglary, criminal mischief, and third-degree domestic battery.

According to Humphrey's arrest report, the complainant said a man forced his way into her residence and caused injuries to her left forearm and knuckles on her right hand.

The victim said her attacker left, later came back to the residence and damaged the complainant's vehicle. He damaged the front windshield, the rear window and the front driver window, according to the report. He also caused damage to the residence by breaking a bedroom window with a rock.

Humphrey was being held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.

Stolen gun found

after LR traffic stop

Little Rock police arrested a man who was driving with a stolen weapon around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Derian Gray, 33, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by certain people, theft by receiving, driving on a suspended license and fictitious tags.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after observing that the vehicle had fictitious tags, police said. They found a stolen weapon inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Gray was being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.