Buck Fever Fest a hit with Banks

As South Arkansas forests once more filled with hunters, Friday and Saturday proved perfect weather for the opening weekend of modern-gun deer season and a longstanding event celebrating the region's hunting heritage.

The 35th consecutive Banks Buck Fever Festival kicked off 6:30 Friday evening Nov. 12 with a boys and girls ages 0-4 pageant.

The following morning at 10 a.m., vendors were set up for business all along Main Street with sundry jewelry, wooden signs, baked goods, home décor and bath items for sale. In addition, a half-dozen food trucks were in evidence providing a variety of festival foods. The Kids Corner was a new addition this year with inflatables filled with happy, bouncing youngsters.

An all-time favorite of the festivities since its beginning in 1986 is the Cake Walk. At 11 a.m., participants lined up to vie for cakes donated by 50 different businesses and individuals.

"This is our emerald anniversary," said Banks Mayor Keeton Hudson. "Covid shut down the tent and all in-house pageants in 2020, but that gave us a surplus of funds this year."

Buck Fever was launched by Gary McFarland as a fundraiser for the Banks Volunteer Fire Department. Hudson said.

"The city's contribution is sponsoring our fish fry and we still donate all the money to the Fire Department," Hudson said. "Only a few years back the festival was struggling and almost folded but now it's found new life and folks have traveled to Banks to participate in this special weekend from as far away as Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Washington state, Mississippi and Louisiana.

One gentleman from Houston, Phil Johnson Sr., said, "This is a super deal that my wife and I try to come to every year. I was born here in Banks on Dec. 3, 1934 and it still feels like home."

Beginning at noon and winding only a few blocks through the small town streets, the parade is a quick one.

"Our parade lasted a full 15 minutes this year," he said.

Bradley County fixture Sue Wagnon served as this year's Parade Grand Marshal.

"My husband George and I were the original Mr. and Mrs. Buck Fever in 1986 so they asked me back this year to lead the parade," she said.

In keeping with the theme of the day, four-wheelers, side-by sides, and a tiny battery-powered Jeep dwarfed by jacked-up monster trucks rolled past the on-lookers. Two separate sets of judges simultaneously scored both the parade participants and "Cutest Dog" contest. Clipboards in hand, dog judges moved through the crowd evaluating the numerous canine contestants while parade judges awarded cash prizes ranging from $25 to $150 to parade participants.

Other events of the day included Biggest Buck and Biggest Doe weigh-ins beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Talent and magic shows were held in the big-top tent beginning at 2:00. Gwendolyn White took first prize in the talent category with her soaring rendition of "I'm a Freak."

Other musical entertainment was provided by local Country band Carolina Cotton performing in the morning on the Main Street stage.

Celebrities on hand included Smokey the Bear, Bucky the Deer and Eddie the Eagle along with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Warren High School JROTC squad was represented by a handsome group of uniformed teenagers.

At 7 p.m. the ever popular Baggo Tournament engaged the attentions of competitors and spectators alike.

The two-day celebration of wild harvest culminated with a huge bonfire while camo- and orange-clad celebrants danced to the talents of the Tilluride band, whose music echoed through the surrounding woodlands.