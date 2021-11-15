COLUMNIST: The next hospital crisis is coming

The covid-19 pandemic revealed devastating cracks in the foundation of U.S. health care. Hospitals were unprepared for enormous challenges to staffing, resulting from burnout and absences caused by the medical and psychological costs of the coronavirus.

There is another emerging crisis that could catch us again unprepared and last for decades: hospital emergencies stemming from dementia.

As the baby-boomer population ages, more Americans will need hospitalizations and suffer from dementia. An estimated 1 in 3 seniors die with the condition.

Older patients, particularly those with dementia, can become confused and agitated when critically ill. They may sometimes act in ways that risk immediate harm to themselves or others, called a "behavioral emergency" in hospital medicine. Unlike security threats, this conduct typically lacks criminal intent and is caused by serious disease and dementia.

Hospitals already have medical rapid response teams: clinical specialists from multiple fields who are trained to respond together to medical crises including heart attacks, strokes and lung failures. But shockingly, most hospitals nationwide do not have an emergency protocol to treat behavioral emergencies--whether from psychiatric illness, dementia agitation or medical disorientation--any differently than they would confront security threats.

That means calling in uniformed police and security specialists to suppress an agitated patient, who may be having a medical or dementia-related episode.

There are well-researched, patient-centered protocols for handling behavioral emergencies. These approaches are not prioritized in the United States.

Psychiatric equivalents to medical rapid response teams, frequently called behavioral emergency response teams (BERTs), prioritize patient-centered care and provider safety by immediately mobilizing a team of specialists. Their first step is minimizing patient and provider injury through de-escalation.

As patients become calmer, primary hospital teams begin the second step of investigating the medical reasons contributing to their distress.

American hospitals should be preparing for the foreseeable challenges of dementia. We cannot entirely stop all the costs and consequences of this coming wave. But we can learn from our neighbors in British Columbia and hospitals around the country and adopt one essential solution for behavioral emergencies: response teams that respect and protect patients and health care providers.

Carmen Black is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University.