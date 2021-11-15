Covid-19 cases increase by 307; hospitalizations drop by 10





Hospitalizations related to covid-19 continue to remain at a much lower level than earlier in the fall, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday.

Hospitalizations dropped by 10 from Saturday's count, down to 282 people throughout the state Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's daily update. However, four more of those hospitalized have been put on ventilators for a total of 58 patients on ventilators.





Active cases went up by 10 to 5,136. The total case count jumped up by 307 on Sunday.

The age group with the most cases were 25-34-years-old, at 775; followed closely by 65 and older, at 739; and 35-44-years-old, at 736, according to the health department's website Sunday.

Pulaski County had the most new cases with 48, followed by Washington County with 36, and Benton County with 33.

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, 519,760 cases have been reported, according to the health department.

"Our case report continues to increase slightly compared to the previous week," Hutchinson said in his daily social media post about the virus. "The vaccine has been shown to reduce severe Covid symptoms and hospitalizations."

Another five people died in Arkansas, bringing the total death toll from the virus to 8,567. Of those who have died, 86.4% were not fully vaccinated.

Those in the state fully immunized increased by 654 people, according to Sunday's report, bringing the total fully immunized population in the state to 1,412,112 (55.6%). Another 303,754 (almost 12%) people are partially vaccinated -- 1,618 more people since Saturday.

A total of 228,899 individuals in the state have gotten their third dose/booster shot.

The health department notes on its website that 1,560 vaccine doses "did not have an available dose number and will require further review to properly assign an accurate dose number."

Of the total cases reported since Feb. 1, 86.3% of the cases were in individuals not fully vaccinated.







