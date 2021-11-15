Eastern European states said slow to react to surge

BELGRADE, Serbia -- At the main hospital in Romania's capital, the morgue ran out of space for the dead in recent days, and doctors in Bulgaria have suspended routine surgeries so they can tend to a surge in covid-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the graveyard now operates an extra day during the week in order to bury all the bodies arriving.

For two months now, a stubborn wave of virus infections has ripped mercilessly through several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are much lower than elsewhere on the continent. While medical workers pleaded for tough restrictions or even lockdowns, leaders let the virus rage unimpeded for weeks.

"I don't believe in measures. I don't believe in the same measures that existed before the vaccines," Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said last month as the Balkan nation sustained some of its worst daily death tolls of the pandemic. "Why do we have vaccines then?"

A World Health Organization official declared earlier this month that Europe is again at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. While several Western European countries are seeing spikes in infections, it is nations to the East that are driving fatalities. Romania, Bulgaria and the Balkan states recorded some of the highest per-capita death rates in the world in the first week of November, according to the WHO.

Experts say fumbled vaccination campaigns and underfunded and mismanaged health systems set the stage for the latest outbreaks, which gathered pace as leaders dithered. Some are acting now -- but many doctors say it took too long and is still not enough.

Bulgaria and Romania, both in the European Union, have fully vaccinated about 23% and 35% of their populations, respectively. Bosnia and Herzegovina has just 21% fully vaccinated.

Soaring infections appear to have been a wake-up call to some extent in Croatia, which saw unusually large lines of people waiting for vaccines in recent days.

Authorities said Wednesday that more than 15,000 people received their first dose a day earlier -- a significant jump after vaccinations all but halted in the Adriatic country of 4.2 million.

Like Serbia's, Hungary's government says it would prefer to rely on vaccinations. With nearly 60% of people fully vaccinated, the country is better placed than most in the region -- but that still leaves a large swath of the population unprotected.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe: Only around 65% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

In recent weeks, Austria has faced a worrying rise in infections. Authorities reported Sunday 11,552 new cases. A week ago, there were 8,554 new daily infections.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg pointed out that while the seven-day infection rate for vaccinated people has been falling in recent days, the rate is rising quickly for the unvaccinated.

"The rate for the unvaccinated is at over 1,700, while for the vaccinated it is at 383," Schallenberg said.

Referring to Romania's slow response, physician and health statistician Octavian Jurma described his country as a "textbook example" of the "tragic consequences produced by a political takeover of the pandemic response."

'IT'S OUR JOB'

Serbian leaders finally introduced a curfew this month, requiring people who don't have a covid pass -- which shows proof of vaccination, recovery from the illness or a negative test -- to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Infections have since dropped slightly, but hospitals remain overwhelmed.

The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting at midnight Sunday to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths.

The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk -- or getting vaccinated.

Authorities are concerned about rising infections and deaths and that soon hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of covid-19 patients.

"It's our job as the government of Austria to protect the people," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday. "Therefore we decided that starting Monday ... there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated."

The lockdown affects about 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million, the APA news agency reported. It doesn't apply to children under 12 because they cannot yet officially get vaccinated.

The lockdown will initially last for 10 days and police will go on patrol to check people outside to make sure they are vaccinated, Schallenberg said, adding that additional forces will be assigned to the patrols.

Unvaccinated people can be fined up to $1,660 if they violate the lockdown.

In Hungary, few mitigating measures are in place.

Hungary's government earlier this month ordered mask-wearing on public transportation and allowed private employers to mandate vaccines for their staff.

But Gyula Kincses, chairman of the Hungarian Chamber of Doctors, said that that was "too little, too late" and recommended that masks be made mandatory in all indoor spaces.

In a recent radio interview, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose populist party faces election next spring, said that mandatory vaccinations would "be beyond the limits of what Hungarians will accept," even while acknowledging the new restrictions could only slow, not stop, the virus's spread.

HOSPITALS SWAMPED

Many governments in the region are facing elections soon, and that no doubt made them reluctant to force people to get vaccinated or impose unpopular lockdowns even in former communist nations that once carried out mandatory inoculations without hesitation or where leaders were quick to introduce closures earlier in the pandemic.

But politicians' failure to quickly heed the calls of the medical community has likely undermined an already weak trust in institutions in countries where corruption is widespread. Misinformation about vaccines has also found fertile ground amid the broader distrust of authority.

That has left countries stumbling through the latest surge with few protections. While nations around the world have struggled with resistance to vaccines, many in Central and Eastern Europe have particularly low rates for places where supply is not an issue.

At the main hospital in Bucharest, the bodies of those who died from covid-19 lined a hallway in recent days because there was no room in the morgue. Part of a waiting room was transformed into an emergency ward, with the raising of a plastic sheet.

In Serbia, some hospitals are so swamped that they are only handling virus patients -- leaving doctors to sue Brnabic, whose government faces elections in April.

"Since Brnabic said she doesn't believe in measures, some 900 people have died," Slavica Plavsic, a lung disease specialist, told N1 television on Oct. 21.

The prime minster has rejected that criticism, saying Thursday that she is proud of her government's response.

Meanwhile, authorities at the graveyard in Belgrade say that now they have an average of 65 burials a day, compared with between 35 and 40 before the pandemic. Gravediggers now bury people on Sundays -- which typically they didn't -- to handle the load.

Hospitals in Bulgaria, with its low vaccination rate, were forced to temporarily suspended all non-emergency surgeries so more doctors could treat the influx of covid-19 patients.

"Politicians now think only about the elections, but there inevitably will be a lockdown, however in tragic circumstances," Ivan Martinov, a leading cardiologist at Sofia's main emergency hospital, told national radio. Parliamentary elections are being held Sunday.

Croatia and neighboring Slovenia have also introduced covid passes in recent weeks.

But medical organizations in Slovenia have warned that the Alpine country's health system is still on the verge of collapse. They urgently appealed to people to do their best to avoid seeking urgent care in the coming months.

"There are traffic accidents, accidents at work, other infections," gasped Bojana Baovic, head of Slovenia's Medical Chamber. "This is an alarming situation that we can cope with through maximum solidarity."

Information for this article w as contributed by Dusan Stojanovic, Jovana Gec, Stephen McGrath, Justin Spike, Veselin Toshkov, Karel Janicek and Kirsten Grieshaber of The Associated Press.