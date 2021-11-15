EDITORIAL: Not quite over

We look forward to reading all the good news about the slowing of the pandemic. Most school kids are now eligible for the vaccine. The number of infections is trending down. Aaron Rodgers has been sufficiently criticized.

Although the end of this pandemic is in sight, the end is still . . . not here. In Europe and Russia, the cold weather has pushed people inside, and the numbers are bumping up again. The papers say in this country, especially in the west and north where snow is already falling, officials are warning of a winter surge.

And in Arkansas, the number of people testing positive for covid-19 has increased over the last week--not dramatically, but notably.

Arkansas' hospitals said last week that, for the first time in months, the number of people being treated for covid-19's worst effects had dropped below 300. Friday's paper said the number climbed over 300 again. Just as people were beginning to think about other things, daylight saving time ended, cold fronts came through, and we all went back inside. The Delta variant was waiting.

Maybe by the NCAA March Madness tournament, this will be off the front pages. But until then, especially for the next four-five months, we must remain Ever Vigilant.