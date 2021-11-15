Ex-deputy pleads innocent to manslaughter in death of Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain

Former Lonoke County deputy Michael Davis, 30, filed a formal plea of not guilty on felony manslaughter charges for the June fatal shooting of teen Hunter Brittain during a pretrial hearing Monday.

Defense attorney Robert Newcomb requested a trial before a jury during the hearing held before Judge Barbara Elmore.

A crowd of spectators and family sat outside the courtroom yelling “Justice for Hunter” as attorneys shuffled into the courtroom. Only five family and friends each for Brittain and Davis were allowed in the room.

Both defense and the special prosecutor, Jeff Phillips, agreed to a court schedule presented by Elmore.

A status hearing is set for Jan. 24, pre-trial hearing for March 14 and hurry trial for March 15 through 18.