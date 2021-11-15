Fayetteville mayor prefers vaccine incentives over testing policy

Web watch

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mayor Lioneld Jordan says he wants to reward city employees to get protected against covid-19, rather than require weekly testing or proof of vaccination.

The City Council in September asked Jordan to explore a policy requiring city employees to get tested weekly for covid-19 or voluntarily provide proof of vaccination. The request came two days before President Joe Biden announced the same rule for private companies with more than 100 employees. Biden's order would apply to 84 million workers who would need to get fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, according to the White House. A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a stay on the order, barring the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration from enforcing the rule pending judicial review.

The rule would not apply to state, county or city government employees, according to a White House spokesman.

At the time Biden announced the rule, only Fayetteville was considering such a policy in Northwest Arkansas.

Jordan said he has spent the time since September speaking with department heads, human resources staff, health officials and city employees about the idea, but found the logistical hurdles too difficult to overcome. The city employs more than 700 people spread across the city at different hours. The effort potentially would have required multiple people at multiple sites during a wide range of hours to administer the covid tests. The city's Board of Health also questioned how the city would successfully implement such a policy.

Jordan said he is thinking instead about bringing back the program the city had offering cash in exchange for vaccination. He's also considering establishing a leave bank employees could pull from if they have to miss work because of a covid-19 infection, preserving their sick days. Details of how the leave bank would work are pending.

Jordan said he was thinking of putting $200,000 in the leave bank and using $100,000 for the incentive program. The money would come from the city's allocation of $17.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan money.

The City Council would have to approve creating the leave bank or reinstating the incentive program.

Jordan said he saw both moves as a positive approach rather than a punitive one.

"The mayor is in charge of staff. That gives me latitude to do a lot of things," he said. "But you want to be thoughtful. You want to take care of your staff. In turn, you feel like staff wants to take care of the mayor and the organization they work for."

The city had an incentive program that ended in June providing $50 for employees to get fully vaccinated. The city paid the taxes on the amounts.

To qualify, city employees voluntarily self-reported being fully vaccinated. The total amount the city spent on the program was $37,859 for 466 employees.

The city also launched a program for people who live or work in the city to receive $100 for getting fully vaccinated between Aug. 17 and Oct. 15. People could provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 5 to get the cash.

The city ended up with 1,631 people taking advantage of the program, including about 20 more city employees, said Missy Cole, the city's human resources director.

The city doesn't have a way to track how many employees are vaccinated, Cole said. The best way to estimate was through the incentive program, she said. Her best guess was 60%-65% of about 770 employees. That would leave around 300 employees who aren't fully vaccinated.

A pair of state laws adopted this year deal with vaccination requirements for employees of governments and public institutions. One law prohibits governments and public institutions from requiring employees to get vaccinated. Another prohibits governments and public institutions from requiring employees to furnish their vaccine cards.

Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer, said it's especially important for people who have frequent interaction with the public to get vaccinated. The virus will find whomever is not protected and will continue to spread and mutate, she said.

Unvaccinated people are at much higher risk of getting covid-19, experiencing long-haul symptoms, being hospitalized and possibly dying, Sharkey said.

"If you're somebody who is interacting with the public on a routine basis, you're putting yourself at risk," she said. "You're also putting those you interact with at risk."

Cases appear to be creeping up slightly in the region, Sharkey said. Active cases in Washington County have hovered around 300 the past few weeks. There were 350 active cases on Oct. 30, according to data from Sharkey. Active cases fell to 285 on Nov. 4. There were 325 active cases Friday.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties were caring for 36 covid-19 patients as of Friday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. There were 103 intensive care unit beds in use for covid and noncovid patients in the two counties. The city's Board of Health set a benchmark of about 30 hospitalizations and fewer than 100 ICU beds in use to potentially relax protective measures such as mask-wearing in public.