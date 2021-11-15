Fire Department helping residents get vaccinated





BELLA VISTA -- As soon as a vaccine for the coronavirus became available, members of the Bella Vista Fire Department mobilized to help get as many individuals vaccinated as possible.

Battalion Chief Ronnie Crupper said the department has held many free clinics in the city since that time and has also been busy helping with numerous clinics in other locations throughout Benton County.

"We've probably done 20-25," he said, including one Oct. 6 that was a partnership with Northwest Medical Center at St. Bernard Church in Bella Vista.

"We did a walk-in clinic, which we prefer because we can get people through faster," Crupper said, "but for folks who were disabled or can't get around as easily we added a drive-through option for them, which we've done before. It keeps them from having to get out of their vehicle."

Crupper said the department works with the Northwest Arkansas Council, as well as the Benton County Department of Health.

"We do probably eight clinics a week, not just here in Bella Vista but all over the county," he said.

And all of the clinics are free to the public.

Crupper said the clinics are almost always stocked with all three vaccines: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna.

"We generally have all three unless the state is running low on one of them," he said. "But we stay pretty well stocked with all three."

He explained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a booster that is now recommended for those who originally took that vaccine, which means it is actually a two-dose vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna are two doses as well with a booster for those who are eligible.

"The booster criteria is six months past your second shot, and is for anyone over the age of 65," he said. "It's also for anyone who has a job that puts them in contact with a lot of people -- like if they work in a factory, grocery store, fire department or a hospital -- basically some place where they come in contact with a lot of people."

Crupper said the number of department personnel involved in the process depends on the size of each clinic.

"We do some small pop-up clinics where we might have had one vaccinator and one person collecting data," he said. "For the big clinics we do, when we're vaccinating like 600 to 1,000 people, we'll generally have about four, five or sometimes six vaccinators. And then we have volunteer staff we utilize to do data entry."

While every firefighter is at least an EMT, it is those who are qualified as paramedics who give the shots.

"Paramedics go through a lot more training," Crupper said. "They're the ones in the back of the ambulance starting IV's and administering drugs."

They are all part of the department.

"If you're a paramedic you're also a firefighter, and if you're a firefighter you're at least an EMT," he explained.

Crupper said it has been great being able to get the vaccines to the residents of Bella Vista and Benton County.

"At the beginning of the pandemic we were the first fire department that I know of, definitely in our area, to do vaccinations," he said. "We had some big community partners that we worked with and just started doing mass vaccination clinics. Because of that Bella Vista was one of the highest vaccinated populations in Northwest Arkansas."

He said the city's demographics played a part in making access to the vaccines a priority.

"We do have a large population of citizens over the age of 65, but also it was just the accessibility to the shot," he said. "We had a lot of folks coming through our line that were scheduled to get their vaccination at a pharmacy but they weren't scheduled to get it until late spring or early summer of this year, and at that time it was the first of February. So they were real happy to be able to come and get their vaccination shot."

Crupper commended Mayor Peter Christie and Fire Department Chief Steve Sims for supporting the idea of the free clinics as a way of helping those who wanted to be vaccinated.

"We have a mayor and fire chief who were big proponents of community health and vaccinations are a large part of community health," he said. "Because of that we've been able to put in a lot of effort and resources into getting our city taken care of."

Apparently the city appreciated the effort.

"We e got a lot of positive feedback, especially at the beginning," Crupper said. "There were a lot of people here who hadn't been able to see their grandkids, hadn't been able to be around family or go to family functions ... a lot of them hadn't even left their house out of fear of the coronavirus. So to be able to give them a vaccination, we were also giving them the freedom to get out and see family, to get outside and go to the store, to have some social interaction with other people which is incredibly important."

Terri O’Byrne/The Weekly Vista Once persons completed the required paperwork to obtain a first, second or third covid vaccination, they made their way over to the “shot” table to receive the vaccine.



