MASTER CLASS: Use inexpensive foam roller or prop to modify chest press





Over the last 20 years, fitness accessories have become a big business. Balance boards, kettlebells and oddball objects are all the rage, and it does not appear that will change anytime soon.

But a person can waste a lot of money on fad items before stumbling across the right accessory.

In 2020, an independent research report projected the global fitness equipment market size at $10.3 billion, with an expected increase to more than $15 billion by 2025. The data show a significant worldwide demand for residential and commercial fitness equipment, and the 5-year growth rate of about 33% projects strong potential for investors.

Having been involved in the fitness/wellness industry for a quarter century, I have seen some things come and go. By and large, fitness equipment has been a niche market with very limited upside. The high costs of research, development and manufacturing combined with the tight profit margins of commercial gyms presented a bleak picture of the equipment business for many years.

This scenario is the reason we ended up with products like the Thighmaster, the Gazelle and other crackpot devices that couldn't stand up to frequent use.

But things have changed, as today's fitness consumer expects a better product and is willing to pay for quality. Buying a $2,000 indoor cycle would have been unheard of 10 years ago, yet Peloton reported more than 4.4 million members in 2020. Obviously, the pandemic has had a huge influence, but the point is illustrated by the consumer investment.

So, which cool gadget is the "right" one? That is a complicated question that has many layers, but my advice is to start with something that has three digits (or fewer) on its price-tag -- see if the tool is useful before investing in an upscale version.

A gym membership, for example, is an investment that allows people to find out whether they will stick with a program, without selling a kidney.

This week's exercise features one of my favorite fitness accessories, the foam roller. Foam rollers come in different shapes and size and have hundreds of uses. Here it is handy for limiting the range of motion at the shoulder joint during a bench press.

1. Find a foam roller that has a flat side and a round side. You can also use a yoga block, rolled up newspaper or another soft sided object.

2. Place a medium amount of resistance on a barbell that is set up on a bench press station.

3. Lie on the bench and place the foam roller vertically with one end facing your chin and the other facing your naval.

4. The foam roller should be directly in the center of your body's midline.

5. Lift the barbell off the rack and slowly lower until it touches the foam roller, then extend.

6. Repeat for 12 repetitions, and do two sets.

The idea of this exercise is to reduce the range of motion at the shoulder both to protect the joint and to add a layer of control to the movement.

A foam roller is worth buying for lots of reasons, and investing in a $12 piece of foam is sure to pay off. So, let's get to work!

Matt Parrott is glad to hear from readers.

vballtop@aol.com



