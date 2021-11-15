Ford's signing finishes off Musselman's Class of 2022

MAGNOLIA -- ESPN 4-star and Magnolia guard Derrian Ford signed his national letter of intent with the University of Arkansas in front of several hundred supporters Sunday afternoon.

Ford, 6-5, 205 pounds, had more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Baylor, Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, LSU and others.

Coach Eric Musselman and the program's family feel helped lure him to Fayetteville.

"Just like a family, it's just a family," Ford said. " I don't think there's another college that could've got me better than Arkansas. Arkansas is a place I feel at home and I'm comfortable. I'm excited about my decision."

He was named the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year and the Class 4A Player of the Year by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a junior.

"I feel like I've put in a lot of hard work and I feel like I've become a better overall player," Ford said.

ESPN also rates him the No. 13 shooting guard and No. 68 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class. He made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 1-3.

Paul Biancardi, the national recruiting director for ESPN, is high on Ford.

"Another prospect who had an outstanding high school season," Biancardi said previously. "He has displayed effectiveness both inside and beyond the arc with his jumper. He creates space well for himself and can read the floor and make the assist. He also earns a fair share of points from the free throw line at a good percentage."

The ceremony was held in the new $8 million state-of-the-art Magnolia Performing Arts Center. Seeing so many from the community at his signing was humbling, Ford said.

"It just shows the support I have I'm grateful for all the people that came out to share this moment with me," he said. "I don't think I could ever have another moment like this. I think this is as great as me actually making it to the NBA because I won't see this moment again."

The starting time of the ceremony was listed as 5:03 p.m. Ford explained the reasoning for the three-minute mark.

"The three represents one God, one Faith, one Baptism because we [his family] have God in everything we do," Ford said. "The 5:03 I just had to put that in there because that's very important to us."

Musselman and his staff have now signed all five 2022 commitments to letters of intent. ESPN rates the class No. 3 nationally behind Kentucky and Duke.