Gadhafi's son seeks Libyan helm

CAIRO -- The son and onetime heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month, Libya's election agency said.

Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, 400 miles south of the capital of Tripoli, the High National Elections Commission said in a statement.

Gadhafi's son was captured in late 2011 by fighters in the town of Zintan, the year when a popular uprising backed by the NATO toppled his father after more than 40 years in power. Moammar Gadhafi was killed in October 2011 amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.

The candidacy of Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, who once put a reformist face on the Gadhafi regime before helping his father crack down on opposition rebels during the Arab Spring uprising in 2011, came as little surprise -- he had told The New York Times in May that he was interested in the job.

In a video shared by an election official Sunday, Gadhafi was seen filing his candidacy papers in the southern city of Sabha, wearing a traditional Libyan robe and turban in what was his first public appearance among Libyans in years.

He was released in June 2017 after more than five years of detention. For years, Libyans did not know whether Gadhafi was alive or dead. Quietly freed in 2017, he has spent the past several years out of the public eye.

International Criminal Court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah declined to comment on Gadhafi's candidacy.

"The Court doesn't comment on political issues, as for the legal side there is a pending warrant of arrest and that hasn't changed," he said.

Gadhafi's son, who has deeply rooted links to tribes across Libya, is the first major presidential hopeful to submit his candidacy to run for the country's highest post.

Some Libyans on Sunday rejected Gadhafi's candidacy as a cynical attempt to reclaim power after his father's destructive rule. But they were not hopeful that better alternatives existed.

"Only a continuous cycle of chaos, fighting and violations can be expected," said Mohamed Doukali, 47, a government employee in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, adding that, although he felt that Gadhafi lacked ideas to save the country, many of his friends and relatives would support the former dictator's son.

For many Libyans, Gadhafi represents a chance to reject the turmoil and violence of the past decade, seeing in him a potentially unifying figure who reminds them of the more stable days before the uprising.

"Frankly, I don't want to participate in voting for the current well-known candidates," said Aya Emhamed, 31, an architect in Tripoli, "because we've already seen what they can offer to Libya, and the result is a fragmented and divided Libya."

For all of the focus on the difficulties in holding a vote, the election alone is unlikely to stabilize Libya. The country faces economic turmoil, armed militias with little intention of disbanding, fragmented politics, divisions between east and west, and continued meddling from external powers who backed both sides in the war in recent years, aiming for influence in the oil-rich North African country.

The election agency began the registration process for presidential and parliamentary hopefuls last week. Potential candidates have until Nov. 22 to register to run for the country's highest post, while parliamentary hopefuls have until Dec. 7 to register their candidacies.

Libya is set to hold presidential elections on Dec. 24, after years of U.N.-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and bring the country's war to an end. The announcement of Gadhafi's candidacy came after an international conference in Paris on Friday expressed support for holding "free, fair, inclusive and credible presidential and parliamentary elections."

Information for this article was contributed by Samy Magdy and Mike Corder of The Associated Press and by Vivian Yee of The New York Times.