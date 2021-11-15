Health clinic opens for schools

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs School District, in partnership with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, has opened a health clinic.

CHI St. Vincent partnering with the district furthers its mission to partner with community schools and organizations to expand access to health care and take care of those in the community, said Jennifer Thompson, regional director of primary care for CHI St. Vincent.

Hot Springs Superintendent Stephanie Nehus contacted Dr. Doug Ross, president of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, who had heard about another school partnering with the hospital.

The clinic will accept Hot Springs School District staff, staff members’ spouses and students. As time goes on, depending on the volume of the clinic and hours, the clinic may expand those services, but for right now, they are limiting it to that.

Thompson said the clinic accepts insurance and self-payment plans if a child is uninsured, adding the clinic will work with the patients and their families to make sure everyone receives the care they need.

Hours of operation for the Trojans Care Clinic, 702 Main St., will be Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. As access increases to the clinic, then the need to expand hours will as well.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3n9kubk.



