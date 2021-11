OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday Nov. 15: Your heart keeps getting fuller. Your choices will seem unconventional, but you've a keen instinct for what's good for you and will, as a result, lift your health, well-being and the quality of your life and relationships. You'll see parts of the world that are new to you, and yet your travels will seem to bring you home.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone is pulling you down. Say goodbye for a while. The break will be a blessing. You'll get the pleasure of knowing where you stand as an individual outside of the context of a group.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You cannot control how many times a good thing crosses your path but you can seize the opportunity when it arises. If you can't use the resource in one place, you'll use it somewhere else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're looking ahead to a time you'll be working in an entirely different scale. You don't currently have the resources to do what's required of you on the other side, but you'll attain them along the way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll be interesting to the people around you. First, you'll get their curiosity, and then their continued attention. Over time you'll see evidence of your influence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your attitude and appearance speak for you. You don't have to say anything at all to tell the world about yourself. People's responses to you will surprise and inform you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The right move is often one that is more work than the wrong move, but not always. Today, you'll get lucky, and the right thing will also be the easy thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your commitment to bettering yourself and creating better experiences for others will drive your choices. Note that improvement doesn't always require work. What's most needed now is rest and recovery.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Hyperbole won't help matters, so avoid exaggerations. When you stop looking for the best, worst, nicest or meanest, you will see life for what it really is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The thing you do feels automatic, but in fact, it's a decision. Go back to the crossroads. Do not make a turn. Stand in contemplation. What choices have you been missing?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's appropriate to be aggressive in the heat of the game, but this occasion so rarely comes up. You'll be ready when it does. In the meantime, you'll flex your mercy, compassion and empathy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Expect a variety pack of challenges — some logistical, others having to do with communication and a few that speak directly to what you've been working on. With your sporting attitude, this should be fun.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Go ahead and take on the hard task because much will be accomplished inside of the project. You'll conquer fear, transform a piece of your world and create a new habit, all in one go.

JUPITER DARES THE SUN

Most of our solar system is comprised of the sun. As the next largest body, Jupiter is less than one thousandth the mass of the sun. It's negligible as far as size goes, but when the Scorpio sun squares the planet named for the king of thunder, rumblings are predicted, especially between powerful, influential figures.

COSMIC QUESTION

A Scorpio writes: "I've been a total jerk so often that I wonder if it's just who I am. I'm eaten up with all the stupid things I've said, the times I've disappointed people and a few choice moves I made that were plain lame. How does a person get over their own jerky personality?"

A: Did you ever stop to wonder why skeletons hide in the closet? It could be they feel bare and want your clothing. Maybe it's time to dress them up and give them a little style. A well-dressed skeleton is far less scary than a skeleton who hides in the dark au naturale. And perhaps they will feel so much better in their new outfits that you will be inspired to parade them around and introduce them to your friends. As dead as they are, they just might be the life of the party.

What I'm trying to say, dear Scorpio, is that the very thing you're ashamed of could very well be what's extraordinary about you, if you dress it -- or think about it -- differently.

P.S.: Jerks don't usually have the self-awareness to sit around and think about how jerky they've been. You're human.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

"You understand the elements that create that particular person, and you create borders for that," said Shailene Woodley, describing her role in the romantic drama "Endings, Beginnings" featuring largely improvised performances. Spoken like an intuitive Scorpio. Woodley was born when the sun, Mars and Pluto were all in charismatic Scorpio. Her moon is in Pisces, a boon for actors as it lends a kind of emotional shape-shifting ability helpful for getting into character.