• Yujing Zhang, a Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and of lying to Secret Service agents, has been deported more than two years after serving her sentence, authorities said.

• Douglas Rudolph, the attorney for Johnny Masesa, who is charged with cheating a Connecticut woman out of more than $80,000 in a sweepstakes scam, said his client can't be arrested for missing a court date because he's been dead for months, though authorities haven't been able to confirm the authenticity of a handwritten death certificate sent from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

• Ashraf Attia, governor of Egypt's Aswan province, said storms that caused heavy rain and flooding across the region also forced scorpions out of their hiding places and into many houses, leading to the hospitalizations of more than 500 people who suffered stings.

• Raquel Coronell Uribe, the daughter of Colombian journalists who fled to the U.S. after the family faced death threats, was elected as the first Hispanic president of the Harvard Crimson, America's oldest daily college newspaper.

• Dan High, general manager of a marina on Florida's Marco Island, said an occupant of a docked sailboat came "face to face" with a 7-foot python that had sneaked aboard and ended up in the boat's shower.

• Andres David Ascanio Abreu noted the "gigantic challenge" as he led thousands of Venezuelans, most of them children, through a performance of Tchaikovsky's "Slavonic March" in a bid to set the record as the world's largest orchestra, with Guinness World Records now evaluating whether more than 8,097 instruments played simultaneously.

• Michael Harrison, Baltimore's police commissioner, said an off-duty officer who was getting a haircut fatally shot a gunman who burst into the shop and killed one of the barbers.

• Michael Goebel, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, said the company's plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is donating 15 sport-utility test vehicles to high schools and community colleges in a move to provide classroom training and help automakers grow a future workforce.

• Owain Wyn Evans, a British weather forecaster who gained fame in April 2020 when he ended a segment by jumping onto his home drum set to accompany the broadcast-closing BBC News theme, put on a 24-hour performance to raise $3.6 million for a children's charity.