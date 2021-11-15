Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board votes to base mask requirements on covid case numbers

The School Board for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District on Monday approved a revision in its mask requirements to relax what has been a mandate as long as covid-19 case numbers in the community are low.

The board’s 6-0 vote at the special, one-topic meeting moves the nearly 4,000-student district to a “stoplight system” of notifying staff, students and families of whether covid-19 case numbers warrant mandatory mask wearing or something less restrictive.

The district has required students and staff to wear masks up to this point of the school year to defend against the spread of the virus.

The decision by the Jacksonville/North Pulaski board follows on the heels of the Pulaski County Special School Board decision last week to waive its mask mandate. The board for that district eliminated the mask requirement after a citizens group petitioned the board for a special meeting to end the requirement.

The Little Rock and North Little Rock school districts in Pulaski County continue to require the wearing of masks inside schools.

More details in Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette



