Thank our veterans

As a military veteran I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jim Parsons and members of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas for organizing the local Veterans Day observance that was held in Bella Vista.

The speakers and recognition of service veterans in addition to the various musical groups who presented patriotic songs made this a program for all community members present to acknowledge and thank the veterans who gave their time, and sometimes their lives, to protect and serve all citizens of the United States. May God always continue to protect our country!

RICHARD ROONEY

Bella Vista

Inconvenient facts

A couple of facts Mr. Dennis Bosch failed to point out in his economics lesson in his recent letter to the editor: First, Senators Cotton and Boozman only seem to vote against raising the debt limit when Democrats are president. Second, the only time the U.S. credit rating has been downgraded was during a battle over the debt ceiling.

Class dismissed.

DOUG BARBER

Wooster

Well, that's one way

Thankfully, President Biden is getting around to addressing the supply problem. He has proposed financing hundreds of millions of dollars in port and marine infrastructure grants to fund such things as container cranes and berthing spaces as well as inland lots where the filled containers can be stored.

I submit that if Biden were a physician treating a patient with severe constipation, he would prescribe force-feeding.

SCOTT STUBENRAUCH

Roland