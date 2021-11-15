Troopers: Minivan fatally strikes man on I-40 in Pulaski County

A Little Rock man was fatally struck on Interstate 40 early Monday, troopers said.

A 2012 Chrysler minivan driven by a 44-year-old Mayflower woman was westbound on I-40 near the Arkansas 365 exit just before 4:10 a.m. when it hit 34-year-old John Alvares Ribeiro, according to a preliminary report from state police.

Troopers weren’t immediately able to determine why Ribeiro was in the road, the report states. The man was killed as a result of the crash, troopers said.

The minivan's driver was injured and brought to Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway for treatment, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 553 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.















