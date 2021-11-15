Man killed in rollover crash in Baxter County, troopers say

A 38-year-old man was killed after his pickup overturned and entered a ditch in Baxter County on Sunday morning, troopers said.

Joshua Jones of Gassville was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 62 Bypass near Buzzard Roost Road when the crash happened around 4:05 a.m., according to a preliminary report from state police. The vehicle left the road on the south side, then began to spin before overturning, troopers said.

Troopers said the vehicle came to a final rest in the south ditch.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash, according to the report.

In a separate incident, a Mena man was killed following a crash Saturday evening in Polk County, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m., as 30-year-old Daniel Ray Roberts drove a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on Arkansas 88, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

His vehicle veered off the road, striking two trees with its front bumper, troopers said.

Roberts was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 553 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.















