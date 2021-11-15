Message expands at anti-violence rally

Sunday afternoon's Stop Gun Violence Rally's message was a call to drop the weapons, but also encouraged attendees to take charge of their own destiny.

About 100 people gathered at the Martin Luther King Park, 629 Jaycee Drive, from 2 until 5 p.m. to hear guest speakers including Kimerra Handley, 2021 Miss University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and youth ministers Christopher Mack Jr. and Shajayveon Winston.

There were booths with information, live music and praise dance, and food vendors.

Some of the event's sponsors included the Corvette Brother's of Pine Bluff Corp., and also of Pine Bluff, I Am Girls Empowerment, Inc. and Whole Nedz, Inc.

"I think it's a good event," said Fourth Ward Council Member Bruce Lockett. "It's good when young people come together and take on these issues. As elected officials, we can't solve all of the problems in the city. So it's encouraging to see the community taking some action."

Critical Purpose was behind the day's program, which was in part "to bring awareness of gun violence and other violence in the community...It's a critical message, said Jordan Sims, one of the event's organizers and a co-founder of the community organization, Critical Purpose.

"We've had good support," Sims said.

"It's time we stand up. It's time to make a difference," Sims said.

Their moment, their mission

Critical Purpose started about four years ago with a conversation.

Sims explained, "We see a lot of senseless killings and being so close to that generation, we understand what's going on."

But a single discussion wasn't enough.

"Instead of just talking about it, we wanted to do something about the problems we see," Sims said.

In the summer of 2020, the group hosted a drive-up Community Festival with live performances and DJs, and the next month, they organized the Men Walking for a Purpose event in downtown Pine Bluff.

Until last May, Sims and the other co-founders were students at UAPB.

Sims has since graduated with a bachelor's degree in industrial technology management with a secondary minor in applied engineering.

He is now an after-school program coordinator for Topps (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service).

Other founding members include Toree Flenon and Scott Solomon, founders, Vincent Abraham, co-founder, and Jaden Jordan is Critical Purpose's fifth president.

They "are focusing on the positive," and pull from current influences like Black Lives Matter, as well as the past peaceful, community-minded messages of pastor Martin Luther King and activist and speaker Malcolm X, Sims said.

They are using a diamond to explain their approach, starting at the top as a way of "getting the youth to understand that knowledge is critical," Sims said.

The left side of the diamond represents community service done out of love and respect while the right side is a call to political action. Its base emphasizes the importance of local economics.

These are main ingredients needed to bring about change whether to the individual or larger community, Sims said.

Sims said, "We inherited a lot of social problems that we have to solve in a nonviolent way. We can shape the future."

Byron Tate contributed to this story.