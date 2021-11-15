• A sprained back forced Queen Elizabeth II to miss a remembrance service in London that paid tribute to Britain's war dead, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch's calendar, and it was supposed to be her first public appearance after taking a few weeks off to rest under her doctors' orders. British media reported that the back sprain was not believed to be related to the recent medical advice to rest. "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph," officials said just hours ahead of the ceremony. "Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service." The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for medical tests. It was her first such stay in eight years. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and to only take on light duties. She canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, sending a video message instead. But officials stressed at the time that it remained "the queen's firm intention" to be present for the national Remembrance Sunday service. The queen served in World War II as an army driver and mechanic, and she is head of Britain's armed forces. She attaches great importance to Remembrance Sunday, which is held in memory of the sacrifices made by fallen service members. Britain's longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth II is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee -- marking 70 years on the throne -- next year.

• Jane Krakowski will no longer star in "Annie Live!" after catching a breakthrough case of covid-19. The "30 Rock" star was working on a separate project in Ireland when she caught the coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Megan Hilty will take over the role of Lily St. Regis in the NBC special that airs Dec. 2. Krakowski is vaccinated against the disease but tested positive as part of a routine process, People magazine reported. "She's recovering safely and she wishes 'Annie' the best," a source told the magazine. Hilty, a Tony-award nominee and "Smash" star, said she was "beyond thrilled" to join the "Annie" cast. "I wish Jane the speediest of recoveries and hope to do her proud!" Hilty told People. The cast of "Annie Live!" includes newcomer Celina Smith in the titular role, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Emmy and Grammy winner Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace and Tituss Burgess as Rooster.