GOLF

Korda wins in a playoff

An epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff Sunday in the Pelican Women's Championship. Korda won for the fourth time this year on the LPGA Tour, none of the others this wild. Korda fell out of the lead on the 17th hole at Pelican Golf Club by chopping her way to a triple bogey to fall two shots behind. She answered with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-under 69 and got into a playoff when Thompson made a second consecutive bogey for 69. They were joined at 17-under 263 by defending champion Sei Young Kim (67) and Lydia Ko (66), neither of whom expected to be playing extra holes until Thompson and Korda imploded over the final two holes. Korda ended it quickly with her second birdie on the 18th hole, this one from 12 feet. She secured her spot at No. 1 in the women's world ranking, and moved 12 points ahead of Jin Young Ko for LPGA player of the year going into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week in Naples. Former University of Arkansas Golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 66 on Sunday and finished in a tie for sixth with a 13-under 267. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Sunday and finished at 8-under 272.

Kokrak takes Houston Open

Jason Kokrak had reason to believe he shot himself out of the Houston Open on the back nine Saturday morning. He played it 10 shots better when it counted Sunday afternoon, making four consecutive birdies for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory. Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from a fading Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and win for the third time in the last 13 months. Kokrak couldn't help but think back to Saturday morning, when he returned to complete the second round and went the other direction. He played seven holes in 7-over par for a 41 that left him 10 shots behind after 36 holes. He turned it around on Sunday. Kokrak holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 13th to get in the mix and then made a 25-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole, the toughest at Memorial Park, to get within one shot. He hit wedge on the 115-yard 15th hole with a front pin to 6 feet to tie for the lead. He had enough mud on his golf ball from rain earlier in the week that he chose to lay up on the par-5 16th, even though he could have reached with a mid-iron. Kokrak hit wedge to 5 feet for a fourth straight birdie. By then, he was on his way and finished at 10-under 270. Scheffler had a two-shot lead when he made the turn. He didn't hit a green in regulation until the 15th, making three soft bogeys that left him too far behind to make a late run.

Hansen claims Dubai title

Danish player Joachim B. Hansen hit a 4-under 68 to hold off co-overnight leader Francesco Laporta and a soaring Bernd Wiesberger by one stroke to win the Dubai Championship on Sunday. The 31-year-old Hansen had four birdies to finish at 23 under overall having opened with a 9-under 63 in the first round. Hansen and the Italian Laporta are both outside the top 150 in the world and this was only the 170th-ranked Hansen's second European Tour win. The other was at the Joburg Open in November 2020.

FOOTBALL

Auburn QB to have surgery

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will miss the final two games of the regular season with an ankle injury. Nix was injured in a 43-34 loss to Mississippi State Saturday that represented the program's biggest collapse after leading 28-3. A team spokesman confirmed Sunday night that the Tigers quarterback is scheduled to have surgery today. Nix, a three-year starter, stayed in the game before getting replaced by LSU transfer T.J. Finley in the final minutes. Auburn visits South Carolina on Saturday and closes the regular season against No. 2 Alabama.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton wins Brazil GP

Ending a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty -- the second Hamilton faced this weekend in Sao Paulo. Verstappen, the winner of the race's previous edition in 2019, finished second and saw his lead in the driver's championship shrink to 14 points, with three races left. The winner of a race gets 25 points. Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, finished third and Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth with the Mexican clocking the fastest lap of the race. Verstappen led most of the race after the first turn, when he overtook polesitter Bottas. But Hamilton, who rose from 10th to third position in just six laps, went ahead of Verstappen on lap 59, putting a raucous crowd on their feet at Interlagos.

Instructor Bondurant dies

Bob Bondurant, a former champion race car driver who opened a high-performance driving school in 1968 and taught numerous A-list actors for their movie roles, has died. He was 88. According to his family and the Bondurant Racing School website, Bondurant died Friday in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. No cause of death was released. Bondurant taught stunt driving, competition driving, police pursuit driving, evasive driving for chauffeurs and bodyguards, plus other skills, according to the website. His school has had over 500,000 graduates, it said. Among the celebrities Bondurant instructed in road course driving for their movie roles were Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, James Garner, Nicolas Cage, Robert Wagner and Christian Bale, according to the website.