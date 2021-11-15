Officer in Virginia

slain; man arrested

The Associated Press

BIG STONE GAP, Va. -- Virginia state police said a 33-year-old man is in custody after a police officer from Big Stone Gap was fatally shot during a weekend welfare check.

State police said officer Michael Chandler, 29, died Saturday evening of injuries suffered in the shooting. Police said a man from Big Stone Gap was apprehended at a Tennessee motel after an extensive search by local, state and federal law enforcement authorities.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was being held on probation violations out of South Carolina and Wise County, Va. Authorities said charges related to the officer's killing are pending.

Police said in a news release that Chandler was on duty about 4 a.m. Saturday when he stopped to speak to a person who asked him to check on someone at a vacant home. When Chandler arrived at the residence, he encountered at least one person and was shot, police said.

A Wise County, Va., sheriff's office deputy was the first to arrive at the scene and found Chandler unconscious in a ditch along the driveway. No one else was there, police said.

Big Stone Gap is located near Virginia's western border with Tennessee and Kentucky.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam offered his condolences to Chandler's family and fellow officers.

"Mike was a dedicated public servant, a devoted husband and father, and a trusted member of the Big Stone Gap community. Like law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth, he put his life on the line everyday in service to his fellow Virginians. And at only 29 years old, he made the ultimate sacrifice," Northam said in a statement.

Astroworld festival

victim remembered

The Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Brianna Rodriguez, who at 16 was among the youngest of the nine people killed as a crowd surged at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, was remembered by friends and family over the weekend for her friendliness and love of dance.

More than 250 people gathered Saturday in Houston for Rodriguez's funeral, the Houston Chronicle reported. Her white casket was surrounded by flowers and balloons in pink and white -- her favorite colors.

"Every time she walked into a room, she would light up the room," said her friend Ariah Herrera, 16. "She cared for everybody. She was a friend to everybody."

Rodriguez was with a group of friends at the festival on Nov. 5 when the crowd surged toward the stage during rapper Travis Scott's performance. Hundreds of people were treated for injuries suffered in the incident.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, delivered a eulogy and presented Rodriguez's parents with an American flag and a congressional resolution that recognized Rodriguez's life.

Last week, Jackson Lee visited Heights High School, where Rodriguez was a junior and a member of the school's dance team.

"Everyone said she was kind," Jackson Lee said. "Everyone said she made them smile. In fact, I can see her now dancing in the sky."

The funeral for another Houston teen who died at the concert, 14-year-old John Hilgert, is set for Wednesday.