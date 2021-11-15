One person injured in North Little Rock shooting

One person was injured during a shooting around 4 p.m. Monday at the Hickory View Apartments, according to North Little Rock Police.



Officers responded to the apartment complex, at 2301 Division St., in reference to a disturbance with a weapon, according to a police news release Monday evening. While en route, they were told one of the people involved had been shot.



They found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene, according to the news release. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown at this time, police spokesperson Carmen Helton said in the news release.



Detectives were still processing the scene and conducting interviews Monday evening.



Another person involved with the incident has been detained by police. The subjects involved in the incident know each other and police believe that the shooting is an isolated incident.



Lt. Amy Cooper said additional information will be released when it becomes available.