100 years ago

Nov. 15, 1921

HOT SPRINGS -- First Assistant Secretary of the Interior, Eugene Finney, unlocked the large front doors of the new free bath house here today. The ceremony was a feature of the 15th annual convention of the Southern Medical Association. ... Stephen Mather, director of the public parks of America, was master of ceremonies at the dedication of the bath house. ... The bath house is said to be the most advanced thing that any nation has constructed for its afflicted poor. There is a permanent clinic, which will be aided by local physicians, by the physicians of the public health department of the state, and by physicians of the government service.

50 years ago

Nov. 15, 1971

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville Police Chief, Craig Holt, said Sunday that a Bentonville man was found with his throat slashed and his wife suffering from head wounds after apparently being struck with a hatchet. Holt said both were hospitalized. He said an investigation was continuing, but that it appeared to be a murder-suicide attempt. Holt said that the police were called to the couple's home by their 15-year-old daughter. He said the woman was found in the living room after apparently being struck. The man was found in the bathroom with slashes on his throat, Holt said. The man is in serious condition at the Bentonville hospital and his wife is in a hospital at Fort Smith.

25 years ago

Nov. 15, 1996

MENA -- Val Reed, driver for state Children's Medical Services, received the Service to the Citizens Award from Gov. Mike Huckabee at the state Capitol on Tuesday. ... Reed began working for the Children's Medical Services in December 1993. He operates 10 passenger vans with special seats for children with health care needs. ... Reed recently received a certificate from the American Red Cross because he donated six gallons of blood over a period of time. He was also nominated as an Outstanding State Employee in 1995. In addition to all of his service activities, Reed and his wife also worked as spouse parents at a Boys Ranch and volunteered to help with a newly established Boys Home in Mena.

10 years ago

Nov. 15, 2011

CAMDEN -- An item related to the 1944 crash in Ouachita County of a World War II B-26 bomber was found recently in an abandoned barn in El Dorado, historian Robert Dodson said. Dodson -- a WWII historian, Civil War historian and the chairman of the Ouachita County and Camden Historical Commission -- said the item found was an ax, which was part of the standard equipment of a B-26B Medium Bomber. Dodson added that the ax was sharp enough to cut through the body of a plane in case a person got trapped inside. Dodson spearheaded the effort to mark the crash site with a memorial dedicated in 2003 near the Frenchport water tower on Arkansas 7, south of Camden.