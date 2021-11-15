Pine Bluff specialist wins Mentor Teacher award

Nicole Anderson has been recognized as the Outstanding Mentor Teacher for Arkansas by the Arkansas Association of Teacher Educators (ArATE). Anderson recently received the ArATE mentor teacher award, according to a news release.

Anderson is a school improvement specialist at 34th Avenue Elementary School in the Pine Bluff School District. She was recognized for working four or more years in the district's School of Education Program.

Anderson works with the students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as they complete their field experiences and student teaching and is a mentor teacher who has worked to help groom and prepare teacher candidates to become classroom teachers, according to the release.

She received her plaque from ArATE Executive Director Susie Grogan, and Vera Lang Brown, chairman of the UAPB Department of Curriculum and Instruction and the vice president of ArATE.