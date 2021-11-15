Polish leader suggests NATO crisis talks





WARSAW, Poland -- Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are considering asking NATO to hold emergency talks as they struggle to manage a tense migration standoff on their borders with Belarus, the Polish prime minister said Sunday.





Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he and his two Baltic counterparts are discussing whether to ask for such talks under the NATO treaty, which allows any ally to request consultations if it feels its territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

Still, it's a step that has only been requested a few times in the history of the Western alliance.

The authoritarian Belarusian regime in Minsk has for months been orchestrating a flow of migrants across its border into the three European Union nations, which form the eastern flank of both the 27-nation EU and NATO. In response, the three have been reinforcing their borders.

In an interview with state news agency PAP, Morawiecki vowed that Poland's border with Belarus "will be an effective and final barrier" to actions by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"There is no doubt that things have gone too far," Morawiecki said.

Many migrants are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather as Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers in addition to border guards and police. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty or hopelessness in Syria and Iraq and hope to reach Germany or elsewhere in western Europe.

Turkish carriers said Friday that they would not fly Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni passengers to Minsk, and Syrian airline Cham Wings said Saturday in a statement that it had suspended flights from Damascus, Syria, to Minsk in response to the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border.

Dubai began Sunday banning travelers from Iraq from transiting through the emirate on their way to Belarus, cutting off the last major air route from the Middle East to Minsk in an effort to halt a humanitarian crisis that has left thousands of people stranded at Belarus' border with Poland.

The bans appeared to be achieving their goals.

Along with the Iraqis, Syrians also appeared to be blocked from boarding airlines in Dubai, despite holding Belarusian visas, according to travel agents and passengers. Some had leveraged their life savings to make the journey.

In Baghdad, the Iraqi government urged its citizens stranded at the edge of the EU to return home voluntarily on Iraqi Airways flights that the government is providing. Travel agents said they had begun telling clients not to go to Minsk.

"I'm advising people not to go in these conditions, because nothing is guaranteed," said one agent, Arkan Othman.

Ahmed al-Sahhaf, the spokesman for Iraq's Foreign Ministry, told The Associated Press on Sunday that "large groups of Iraqi migrants are being exposed to difficult humanitarian situations." He said the ministry has also suspended the work permit of Belarus' honorary consul in Baghdad to stop the issuing of entry visas to Belarus.

"Smuggling and human trafficking networks are working in inhuman ways and imposing risks on large numbers of Iraqi travelers," he said.

The EU accuses Lukashenko of encouraging the migrants from the Mideast to breach the borders in retaliation for sanctions on his repressive rule. Belarus denies the allegations.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei informed the EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, of the steps Belarus was taking "to reduce the flow of migrants from Asia, Africa and the Middle East" and to provide them with humanitarian assistance.

"The interest in the early resolution of the migration crisis was confirmed," the ministry said, while also stressing the "futility" of sanctions on the Belarus-EU relationship.

Polish authorities reported Sunday that migrants who tried to cross in from Belarus the evening before attacked Polish police officers with stones, hitting one in the helmet. On Saturday, Poland said Belarusian forces were using a vehicle to try to dismantle a border fence and were using lasers to blind Polish forces.

The reported incidents are all but impossible to verify. Independent journalists face limits in Belarus and a state of emergency in Poland's border zone prevents media from entering the area.

Poland's Border Guard agency said it has recorded over 33,000 illegal attempts to cross the border from Belarus so far this year, up from 120 last year. Polish forces generally push people back across the border. Yet German authorities say they have recorded more than 9,000 migrants who have come through Belarus.

Polish police have also been detaining suspected human smugglers. Poland's Interior Ministry is seeking to dispel rumors among migrants that Poland has agreed to let them go by bus to Germany.

Information for this article was contributed by Vanessa Gera and Salar Salim of The Associated Press and by Isabella Kwai and Monika Pronczuk of The New York Times.

Migrant children eat near the barbed wire fence as migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A large number of migrants are in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian side of the border in frigid conditions. Belarusian state news agency Belta reported that Lukashenko on Saturday ordered the military to set up tents at the border where food and other humanitarian aid can be gathered and distributed to the migrants. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA pool photo via AP)









Gallery: Migrants at Belarus-Poland border







