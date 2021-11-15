Program in Bella Vista focuses on Civil War music

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table held its monthly meeting Nov. 4 with a program titled "Civil War Music" as performed and interpreted by the Loco Focos, a musical group from Tulsa.

The group's spokesman explained how they came up with the name by telling the story of loco focos matches, which were popular in the early to mid-1880s and ended up having a political party named after them.

Nearly 50 people attended the program, which began and ended with songs by Stephen Foster, the American songwriter known in the mid-1800s for his music.

The Round Table meetings are open to the public. Donations are welcomed for speaker expenses, but admission is free.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Dr. Clinton Willis will be the guest speaker. His topic will be the H.L. Hunley, which became the first successful combat submarine in world history with the sinking of the Union ship, the Housatonic, in 1864.

For information about future speakers, contact President Dale Phillips at dkp55@ymail.com or 812-899-2049.