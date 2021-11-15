OPINION | READ TO ME: Magic chicken survives wild perils in zany picture book





“Gladys the Magic Chicken” is written by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Adam Rex (G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, Oct. 26), ages 3-7, 48 pages, $18.99.

There's more than one kind of magic at work in this picture book, if you count the magically creative minds involved. They are the same two guys named Adam who invented the bestselling dragons that love the tacos.

Rubin and Rex also collaborated on the impractical but brilliant "Robo-Sauce," a reversible picture book partly printed upside-down. At a certain point in the story, a page folds out to wrap around the earlier pages and the front and back covers. You flip the book, and it's the same story told in robot beeps.

Until Gladys here came along, that was my favorite two-Adams effort, even though it's the sort of precious object easily destroyed by clumsy little fingers.

Gladys is a chicken and the main character of a thoroughly goofy heroic tale. In Ancient Times, more than 3,000 years ago, she is hanging around with a shepherd boy when he spots his reflection in a puddle and is overwhelmed with dismay at his puny ugliness.

His wails so frighten Gladys that she ploops out an egg, but then she cuddles next to him for comfort. He tells her he wishes he was beautiful.

Years pass in which the boy 1) never looks in the puddle and 2) is transformed into a bronze Adonis by manhandling sheep. He's a swell looking hunka-hunk with fabulous hair. Along comes a traveling merchant, who shows the studly shepherd his reflection in a hand mirror.

Immediately the shepherd realizes that Gladys has magically answered his wish.

Intrigued, the merchant trades the little mirror for a magic chicken, and off she goes, on an adventure where coincidences pile up to carry her into astonishing perils, from which she climbs the social ladder and escapes being eaten. She lives an extraordinarily long life, long enough to experience "happily ever after" in a most delightful reunion.

The funny text will excite theatrical readers; there's a song to sing; speeches by the ancient people unfurl in a pseudo Greco-Roman font on scrolls; and every now and then Gladys ploops another egg. Children will love this.

Read to Me is a weekly review of (mostly brief) books for young people.




