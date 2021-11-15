Remember when, Arkansas? Veterans drove unique vehicle in ’74 parade





Does anyone recognize what's happening in this photo from the archives of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette?

Hint: The year was 1974.

Members of The Society of 40 Men and Eight Horses drove their interesting vehicle through downtown North Little Rock and Little Rock on Oct. 3, 1974, as part of the Arkansas State Fair parade.

The locomotive-style truck belonged to Little Rock's Voiture 182 and DeWitt's Voiture 184 -- chapters of the national veterans society nicknamed 40&8 or 40/8. It was one of 80 entries in the parade.

The 40&8 society arose in 1920 as part of the American Legion, which had been founded by World War I veterans the year before. At first, La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (The Society of 40 Men and Eight Horses) was for officers rather than enlisted men, and membership was by invitation. But after World War II the society became an independent organization focused on charitable projects and socializing.

Members are "voyageurs militaire" (military travelers), and candidates for membership are "prisonniers de guerre" (prisoners of war).

The name 40&8 was inspired by French boxcars (voitures in French) that transported U.S. soldiers and their horses to front lines in Europe during the first world war. Each "40-and-8" boxcar held 40 men and eight horses, though not comfortably, and the phrase "40 Hommes/8 Chevaux" was painted outside.

A version of these French boxcars can be seen outside the American Legion post at Helena/West Helena (mercitrain.org/Arkansas).

Does anyone know what became of the locomotive/truck that joined in the 1974 parade? Share that story by emailing

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



