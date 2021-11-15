Rogers turns down parklet program

ROGERS -- Parklets, or public parking spaces converted into outdoor areas for a business, have provided seating areas to help restaurants serve customers during the covid-19 pandemic.

But parklets won't become a permanent fixture in Rogers. City Council members Tuesday followed the Transportation Committee's recommendation and unanimously rejected an ordinance that would have set guidelines for a permanent parklet program.

Council members said community feedback shows the timing isn't right.

Some residents say the parklets will help businesses and create more vibrancy in the downtown. Others say they take up parking spaces already in high demand, hurting other businesses.

The proposed ordinance would have set guidelines for parklets and would have required business owners to apply for a permit, gain approval from the Transportation Committee and pay a $1,000 annual fee per parking space.

Parklets were first discussed during the 2015 downtown master planning process, said John McCurdy, city director of community development. There were some legal questions about giving away free public parking spaces to benefit a private entity or charging businesses for a resource that is free to the rest of the public, he said.

Then the pandemic hit, and restaurants began to ask for parking spaces for curbside pickup and outdoor seating, McCurdy said. The Transportation Committee granted permits to two restaurants, which have since expired, he said.

Discussions on what will happen to those two parklets are ongoing, said Fran Free, city food and wellness programs director.

Impact on business

Cody Reynolds, manager of Yeyo's Mexican Grill on Walnut Street, said the restaurant's parklet allowed it to reopen following closures at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. The parklet takes up five parking spaces and holds between six and eight tables, he said.

Customers use the outdoor seating on nice days, although the adventurous sit outside even in the middle of winter, Reynolds said.

"I do believe removal will impact the volume we are able to do, especially during the patio seasons, which are amazing in Arkansas," he said.

Hapa's Hawaiian Bar & Grill on Third Street also opened an outdoor seating area in a parklet during the pandemic, according to manager Lawrence Stratigakis. The parklet has five tables, which allows it to bring in between 10 and 15 additional people during each meal, he said.

The outdoor seating area helps customers feel safe and comfortable while dining out during the pandemic, Stratigakis said. People especially enjoy sitting outside during the summer months, though he said he would like to get heaters during the winter months.

Free researched parklet programs in Bentonville; Fayetteville; Tulsa, Okla.; and San Francisco before developing the proposed guidelines for Rogers, she said. She worked with the Police and Fire departments to make sure the guidelines meet safety standards. The guidelines also keep stormwater in mind, meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and specify that parklets cannot restrict movement on the street, she said.

Parklets add vibrancy to the downtown atmosphere; increase foot traffic to adjacent businesses; increase pedestrian safety by slowing vehicular traffic; allow for businesses in historic buildings to increase their footprint without affecting historic integrity; and allow restaurants in historic districts to gain efficiencies of businesses in their industries that are located in newer sections of town with larger indoor footprints and patios in private parking lots, Free said.

A parking assessment performed in 2018 showed the city had 875 spaces, but restriping and reconfiguring could add 588 spaces, leading to a total of 1,463 spaces, Free said.

Four additional businesses have shown interest in building parklets on a total of 16 parking spaces, a small number compared to the 588 new spaces in the works, she said.

Both Fayetteville and Bentonville developed temporary parklet programs that have become permanent. Fayetteville's City Council approved temporarily allowing parklets in July 2020 and made the parklet program permanent in July 2021, according to spokeswoman Lisa Thurber.

Since Fayetteville's original ordinance was passed, three parklets have been installed at TheatreSquared, Los Bobos/21st Amendment and Xuma Kitchens, she said. The city charges between $2.50 per space per day near the downtown square to $5 per space in the Dickson Street entertainment area, she said.

There have been no complaints about a lack of parking as a result of the program, Thurber said.

The Bentonville City Council passed a temporary parklet ordinance in July 2020 and a permanent ordinance in June, according to city documents. As of June, five businesses had created parklets, including Onyx Coffee Lab, Table Mesa, Tusk & Trotter, Two Friends Books and Table at the Station.

Spaces in Bentonville cost $1,000 per year, the documents state.

Public feedback

Rogers council members voted last month to get more feedback from the public before deciding whether to make parklets permanent.

Eighteen people attended the town hall meeting, hosted by the council's Transportation Committee on Nov. 3. Some also attended the Transportation Committee and council meeting on Tuesday to voice their opinions.

Property and restaurant owner David Davis said parklets are a bad idea. Downtown is treading water and needs more people to come to the area. Parklets are for outdoor seating only during good weather and at best 12 hours a day, Davis said.

"It's just a waste of public space, taking something that has a purpose and blocking it off the large majority of the year," he said.

Julie Loose, owner of The Rusty Chair, said $1,000 a year is far too little to charge for a parking space considering the cost of commercial space in the area.

Business owner Hannah Cicioni pointed out businesses don't have a guaranteed approval process and commercial prices are drastically reduced for exterior space. While parklets might not be a good fit for First Street or Walnut Street, there are other areas of downtown that are underutilized and need to be activated, she said.

Council member Gary Townzen said he has spoken to many business and property owners who have concerns, and he does not support the parklet program.

Council member April Legere said she loves the concept of parklets and hopes the city can at some point create guidelines and a vision that can bring property and business owners together on the issue. Right now the gap between people for and against parklets is too large, she said.