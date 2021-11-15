Spending plan will pass, says Biden adviser

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House's $1.75 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn't come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.

"Inflation is high right now. And it is affecting consumers in their pocketbook and also in their outlook for the economy," said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.

"This, more than anything, will go at the costs that Americans face," he said, before adding that the House will consider the legislation this coming week. "It will get a vote, it will pass."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said controlling the covid-19 virus in the U.S. is the key to easing inflation.

"It's important to realize that the cause of this inflation is the pandemic," Yellen said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"If we want to get inflation down, I think continuing to make progress against the pandemic is the most important thing we can do," she said.

Yellen repeated that she expects inflation to decline by the second half of 2022.





"When labor supply normalizes and the pattern of demand normalizes, I would expect that, if we're successful with the pandemic, to be sometime in the second half of next year, I would expect prices to go back to normal," Yellen said.

Rising inflation has complicated Biden's bid to pass the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill funding long-term investments in social benefits such as child care and health care, while expanding taxes. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate Democrat whose support for the bill has wavered, has expressed concern the measure would add to rising prices.

Deese, the director of the White House National Economic Council, argued it would have the opposite impact by lowering the cost of child care, health care and housing.





He said the extra spending would not add to inflation because it would be "fully paid for" through tax increases on corporations and high-income households.

The House has been moving toward approval of the major Democrat-only-backed bill even as the measure faces bigger challenges in the Senate, where Sens. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have insisted on reducing its size.

INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

In a letter Sunday to Democratic colleagues, Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., counseled "time and patience" for working through a bill of this size.

Consumer prices have soared 6.2% over the last year, the biggest 12-month jump since 1990. Deese acknowledged that prices may not fully return to a more normal 2% level until next year because of the lingering effects of covid-19, but he said the measure will go a long way toward "lowering costs for American families."





"We're confident this bill, as it moves through the process, is going to be fully paid for, and not only that, it's actually going to reduce deficits over the long term," he said.

The administration is "confident that this bill is going to come up in the House this week, that we'll get a vote, it will pass and it will move on to the Senate," Deese said on ABC's "This Week."

He declined to say whether Biden would tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower gasoline prices.

"The president has made clear that all options are on the table," Deese said on CNN. "We're monitoring the situation very carefully."

Biden has hinted in recent days that he would act to tame gasoline prices, which are running at the highest level in seven years and have contributed significantly to rising consumer prices.

Biden planned to sign today a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a bipartisan effort that was passed earlier this month after the president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pledged action on Biden's broader package expanding health, child, elder care and climate change by mid-November.

House progressives had threatened to hold up the infrastructure bill without a firm commitment of immediate action on the broader package.

Centrists in the House of Representatives say they will vote for the package as early as this week if an upcoming Congressional Budget Office analysis affirms White House estimates that the bill is fully paid for. The measure would be covered with changes to corporate taxes, such as a new corporate minimum tax, while raising taxes on higher-income people.

On Friday, Pelosi wrote Democratic members reaffirming her plan to push ahead soon, noting that CBO estimates released so far on pieces of the plan have been consistent with White House projections.

"We are on a path to be further fortified with numbers from the Congressional Budget Office," she said.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, said he's not convinced that the broader package will get House approval this week.

"I don't think the votes are there yet," he said. "A good number of Democrats had demanded and are going to receive a CBO report as to whether, is it really paid for? What does it do when you expand Medicare? What does that do to the solvency?"

"Somehow, I don't think we're going to get these answers ... for Pelosi to get the votes set before the end of the week."

The bill is expected to face changes in the Senate. With Republican opposition and an evenly split 50-50 Senate, Biden has no votes to spare.

Manchin in particular has been vocal about the risk of aggravating budget shortfalls and already has managed to bring the bill down from Biden's original $3.5 trillion price tag. Last week, Manchin again sounded the alarm over "the threat posed by record inflation."

ECONOMISTS AT ODDS

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said inflation momentum has built up to a point "that it's going to take some significant policy adjustment or some unfortunate accident that slows the economy before inflation gets back to the 2% range."

"I think for many people, inflation is a test of whether the country's under control," Summers, a paid contributor to Bloomberg, said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS."

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank shouldn't overreact to elevated inflation even as it causes pain for Americans, because it is likely to prove temporary.

"The high prices that families are paying, those are real and people are experiencing that pain right now," Kashkari said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"We need to take it very seriously, but my view is we also need to not overreact to some of these temporary factors even though the pain is real," he said.

The consumer price index increased 6.2% in the 12 months through October, the fastest annual pace since 1990, according to Labor Department data released last week. That has increased the pressure on the Fed from some economists to accelerate its withdrawal of support for the U.S. economy.

Fed policymakers announced Nov. 3 they had agreed to begin reducing monthly bond purchases designed boost the economy by suppressing borrowing costs. They left their benchmark interest rate in a range between zero and 0.25%.

Kashkari said the move was "appropriate" and stressed that moving too quickly to remove the Fed's support could end up hurting the economy more than it helps on the inflation front.

"When we adjust monetary policy it acts with a lag," he said. "So if we overreact to a short-term price increase, that can set the economy back over the long term."

Kashkari, who doesn't vote this year on the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee, said he expects heightened demand connected to previous fiscal stimulus and supply constraints caused by the pandemic to slowly ease.

Asked about Biden's pending decision whether to reappoint Fed Chair Jerome Powell to another four-year term, or perhaps choose Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to succeed him, Kashkari said both are capable and would be likely to pursue similar monetary policies.

"Both of them have been instrumental in the new framework that we've adopted in terms of not shortcutting the recovery, and I'm confident that either of them as chair would continue to see that through," he said.

The Fed adopted a new long-term strategy in August 2020 that takes a more aggressive approach to reducing unemployment based on a weakened connection between low unemployment and inflation seen over the past 25 years.

Information for this article was contributed by Hope Yen of The Associated Press and by Christopher Condon and Yueqi Yang of Bloomberg News.