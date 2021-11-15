Sections
Student removed from Central High campus after pistol found in backpack, principal says

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:57 p.m.
Little Rock Central High School is shown in this file photo.

A Central High student was removed from campus Monday, after security and school resource officers found a pistol in the student’s backpack, Principal Nancy Rousseau said in a news release.

During first block, a student had a strong odor of marijuana and was referred to the assistant principal, the release states. 

As part of protocol, the student was searched, Rousseau said in the release. 

A pistol was discovered in the student’s backpack, and that student was immediately removed from campus, she said. 

The student will be disciplined according to the school district handbook and the law, the principal stated.

The student did not threaten anyone, she added.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said a minor was charged with having a weapon on school grounds and other felony drug-related charges.

