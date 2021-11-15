Sudanese forces detain Al-Jazeera journalist

KHARTOUM, Sudan -- The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera announced Sunday that its bureau chief in Sudan was detained by security forces, a day after mass protests against the October military coup.

The network reported on Twitter that Sudanese forces raided the home of El Musalmi El Kabbashi and detained him.

The development comes after security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military's tightening grip on the country. Several demonstrators were killed.

In a later statement, Al-Jazeera noted El Kabbashi had been arrested at his home in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. The broadcaster said it held the Sudanese military responsible for his safety.

"Al-Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible actions of the military and calls on the authorities to release El Kabbashi immediately and to allow its journalists to operate unhindered, free to practice their profession without fear or intimidation," the statement read.

Sudanese officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets across Sudan to rally Saturday against the coup last month. The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians.

The takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

The protest killings Saturday took place in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman.

The dead included four people killed by gunshots and one who died from being hit by a tear gas canister. The Sudan Doctors Committee disclosed a 15-year-old protester died Sunday of gunshot wounds to his stomach and thigh, raising the death toll to six people.

That brought the tally since the coup to at least 21 protesters dead, according to the medical group. Several other protesters were wounded, including from gunshots, it said.

Saturday's rallies, called by the pro-democracy movement, came two days after coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan's interim governing body.