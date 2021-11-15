Tyson quarter beats estimates

SPRINGDALE — Tyson Foods Inc. on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion, or $3.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.30 per share.



The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.



“We delivered double digit sales and earnings growth during the fourth quarter and full year, and our performance was supported by our diverse portfolio and continued strength in consumer demand for protein,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. "We delivered a record performance in our beef segment and experienced share gains in our retail core business lines, which include our Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park iconic brands, while supporting the continued recovery in foodservice.”



Tyson posted revenue of $12.81 billion in the period, up from $11.46 billion a year ago, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected revenue of $12.56 billion.



For the year, the company reported profit of $3.05 billion, or $8.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $47.05 billion.



Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $49 billion to $51 billion.