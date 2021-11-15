U.K. chief sees win, losses after Glasgow

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the U.N. climate summit Sunday as a "game-changing agreement" that sounded the "death knell for coal power" -- although he added that his delight at the progress on fighting climate change was "tinged with disappointment."

Johnson said it was "beyond question" that the deal coming out of the Glasgow conference marks an important moment in the use of coal because most of western Europe and North America have agreed to pull the plug on financial support for all overseas fossil fuel projects by this time next year.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1115johnson/]





But in a major shift demanded by coal-dependent India and China, the Glasgow Climate pact used watered-down language about "phasing down" the use of coal instead of "phasing out" coal. Johnson, however, said the compromise did not make "that much of a difference."

Ending coal use is seen as the key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which cause the Earth to warm and produce rising seas and more extreme weather including droughts, storms and wildfires.

"It's an immense thing to get a commitment from 190 countries to phase down or phase out coal," Johnson told a news conference. "The direction of travel is pretty much the same."

Still, he acknowledged that some countries did not live up to the ambition of the summit. He accepted that the Glasgow summit did not deliver the "full solution" to climate change, but said the world was "undeniably heading in the right direction."

It was no deal or a lump of coal at Glasgow climate talks and for Patricia Espinosa, the United Nations' climate secretary, there was no choice.

BETTER THAN NOTHING

"No deal was the worst possible result there. Nobody wins," Espinosa said in an interview with The Associated Press Sunday, about 15 hours after nearly 200 nations agreed on what is now being called the Glasgow Climate Pact.

One climate deal itself won't do the trick to limit warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit since preindustrial times, the U.N.'s overarching goal, Espinosa said. But she said it sets the stage, creating a carbon market, allowing more money to flow from rich to poor nations, even if poor nations were unsatisfied and said it isn't enough.

"It doesn't fully satisfy everyone," she said. "But it brings us forward. It's a good compromise."

Compromise was essential when a last-minute proposal almost killed her possible deal.

"I think it's a clear example of a compromise," Espinosa said. "Everybody comes to the table with some specific concerns, puts it on the table and is participating in good faith."

The way Espinosa sees it, the fact that India had to make the change was because the negotiations pushed and pushed India to do more.

If talks hadn't been pushing for more change, there wouldn't have been the drama, she said. Still, it's not what Espinosa wanted.

"We would have preferred a very clear statement about a phasing out of coal and [the] elimination of fossil fuel subsidies," Espinosa said, but she understands India's needs.

And even the phrase "phase down" may mean more than what it seems Espinosa said: "When you say phase down, you're not saying what is the limit and therefore zero can be the limit."

But somehow it wasn't the most tense moment of the two-week climate negotiations for Espinosa. That came Friday, the ostensible last day.

"I was worried," Espinosa said. "I was looking at the at the clock and I was thinking, 'OK, how can we make this still work if the text does not receive broad support?"

In the end, a day later, a hold-your-nose deal to many nations because of the coal controversy was struck.

"In the bigger picture I think, yes, we have a good plan to keep the [2.7]-degree goal within our possibilities," Espinosa told The Associated Press.

'ON LIFE SUPPORT'

Johnson, the conference host, agreed, calling the deal a "clear road map limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees [Celsius]," or 2.7 F.

But many scientists are far more skeptical. Forget 1.5 degrees, they say. Earth is still on a path to exceed 3.6 F.

"The 1.5C goal was already on life support before Glasgow and now it's about time to declare it dead," Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheim said in an email Sunday.

A few of the 13 scientists the AP interviewed about the Glasgow pact said they see just enough progress to keep alive the 2.7 F limit -- and with it, some hope. But barely.

The optimists point to many agreements that came out of Glasgow, including a United States-China deal to work harder together to cut emissions this decade, as well as separate multination agreements that target methane emissions and coal-fired power. After six years of failure, a market-based mechanism would kick-start trading credits that reduce carbon in the air.

The 2.7 F mark is the more stringent of two targets from the historic 2015 Paris climate accord. United Nations officials and scientists consider it key because a 2018 scientific report found dramatically worse effects on the world after 2.7 degrees.

The world has already warmed 2 degrees Fahrenheit since preindustrial time, so this is really about a few tenths of a degree more.

The United Nations calculated that to limit warming to 2.7 degrees, countries need to cut their emissions in half by 2030. Emissions are now going up, not down, by about 14% since 2010, Espinosa said.

German researcher Hans-Otto Portner said the Glasgow conference "got work done, but did not make enough progress."

"Warming will by far exceed 2 degrees Celsius. This development threatens nature, human life, livelihoods, habitats and also prosperity," said Portner, who co-chairs one of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change scientific reports the United Nations relies on.

Instead of big changes in bending the temperature curve as the United Nations had hoped for from Glasgow, they got only tiny tweaks, according to scientists who run computer simulations.

"Heading out of Glasgow we have shaved maybe 0.1C off of warming ... for a best-estimate of 2.3C warming," Breakthrough Institute climate scientist and director Zeke Hausfather said in an email. Hausfather has done climate modeling with colleagues for Carbon Brief.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Jon Sterman said his Climate Interactive team crunched some preliminary numbers after the Glasgow deal came out and it didn't match leaders' optimism.

"There is no plausible way to limit warming to 1.5 or even 2 [degrees Celsius] if coal is not phased out ... and as rapidly as possible, along with oil and gas," he said.

Before the pact was finished, Climate Action Tracker, which also analyzes pledges to see how much warming they would lead to, said emission-cut pledges would lead to 2.4 degrees of warming.

The 1.5 figure "is balanced on a knife edge," said tracker scientist Bill Hare of Australia.

One paragraph in the pact -- which calls on countries whose emission-cutting goals aren't in line with 1.5- or 2- degree limits to come back with new stronger goals by the end of next year -- gives hope, Hare said.

But U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday night that paragraph probably doesn't apply to the United States, the second-largest coal emitter and the largest historically, because the U.S. goal is so strong.

Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist who is dean of the University of Michigan's environment school said the pact provided "watered down hope. ... We got an incomplete plan for slower action."

"I went into the [conference] thinking 1.5C was still alive, and it appears the world's leaders just didn't have the backbone for that," Overpeck said in an email.

Some progress was made, said University of Illinois climate scientist Donald Wuebbles, one of the key authors of the U.S. national climate assessment. "But the probability of getting to 1.5 degrees is much reduced, even to the point of almost being impossible. Even being able to get to 2 degrees is less likely."

But some scientists held out hope.

"For the first time, I can really see a potential path forward to limiting warming to 1.5C," Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann said in an email. "But it will require both (a) countries making good on their current pledges and (b) further ratcheting up their current commitments."

Johan Rockstrom of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact and Research in Germany highlighted the "optimistic" scenario he and a few others see if all the countries that have promised net-zero emissions by midcentury actually achieve the goal -- something most haven't started concrete action on.

In that case, warming could be limited to 1.8 degrees or 1.9 degrees, Rockstrom said.

"That is a significant progress, but far from sufficient," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Seth Borenstein of The Associated Press.