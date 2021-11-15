Vaccines' protection ebbs, studies find





As tens of millions of eligible people in the United States consider signing up for a covid-19 booster shot, a growing body of early global research shows that the vaccines authorized in the United States remain highly protective against the disease's worst outcomes over time, with some exceptions among older people and those with weakened immune systems.

But although the vaccines' effectiveness against severe disease and hospitalization has mostly held steady, even through the summer surge of the highly transmissible delta variant, a number of published studies show that their protection against infection, with or without symptoms, has fallen.

Public health experts say the decline doesn't mean vaccines aren't working.

"I've been very frustrated with the convoluted messaging out of the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the FDA [Food and Drug Adminstration]," said Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado on Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

In fact, many studies show that the vaccines remain more than 50% effective at preventing infection, the level that all covid vaccines had to meet or exceed to be authorized by the FDA back in 2020. But the significance of these declines in effectiveness -- and whether they suggest all adults should be eligible for a booster shot -- is still up for debate.

"Everybody should get the booster after six months," he said, emphasizing its ability to help with personal protection. "That's why my parents got it," he added, as did he.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the FDA who now sits on Pfizer's board, was blunt on "Face the Nation" in his criticism of the Biden administration's approach to booster recommendations. "I think the confusing message around the boosters may end up being one of the biggest missed opportunities in this pandemic," he said.

"Anyone who's eligible for a booster, and most Americans probably are eligible at this point, should be going out and seeking it," he added.

On "Fox News Sunday," Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, tried to walk a line between acknowledging a push for the wider availability of boosters and defending the slower approaches by federal regulators.

"What they're going to do is take a close look at the data," he said of the FDA, to assure that the booster is safe and effective for people currently not eligible for it.

He continued: "The bottom line is that millions of people can get boosted right now, and we want them to get boosted, because that will both extend and enhance the protection that they've already been getting from the vaccine."

EFFECTIVENESS STUDIES

A study in England examined the vaccines' effectiveness against the delta variant over time. It found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is about 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection two weeks after the second dose but drops to 70% effective after five months.

The same study found that the Moderna vaccine's protection also drops over time.

A study in the U.S. and another in Canada looked at the vaccines' effectiveness at preventing any infection from delta, symptomatic or not. Although they found different levels of decline, both studies found that the vaccines' protection dropped over time.

But both the English and Canadian studies found that even after several months, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines remain highly effective at preventing hospitalization.

Each of the three studies showed a different rate of decline in vaccine effectiveness, which can vary in studies depending on factors such as location, the study's methods, and any behavior differences between those who have been vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Although one of the studies has been published, the other two have not yet been peer reviewed. Still, experts say that the research generally shows trends.

"The main objective of the covid vaccine is to prevent severe disease and death, and they are still doing a good job at that," said Melissa Higdon, a faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who leads a project to compile research on covid vaccine performance.

But the decline in protection against infection will have an effect, she said.

"With true declines in vaccine effectiveness, we'll likely see more cases overall," said Higdon.

Data compiled by the CDC show similar trends for the mRNA vaccines, and they also suggest that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective against severe outcomes and infection than Pfizer or Moderna.

These results have helped to shape current booster recommendations in the U.S.

Among Pfizer and Moderna recipients, those 65 and older, and adults at high risk, are eligible six months after their second shots. Any adult immunized with Johnson & Johnson may get a booster after two months.

Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA last week to approve boosters for all adults. But experts are divided over whether booster shots are necessary for those beyond the most vulnerable.

There has been more agreement among experts about the need to offer extra protection to adults older than 65. The declines observed in vaccine effectiveness for this age group may have greater repercussions, since older people face a higher risk of hospitalization.

"For those over 65, getting a booster helps cover your bases to make sure you are extra, extra protected, because the consequences are higher," said Eli Rosenberg, deputy director for science in the Office of Public Health at the New York State Department of Health, who has studied covid vaccine effectiveness.

Seniors are also most likely to be affected by waning vaccine immunity now, since they were among the first to be vaccinated in the U.S. About 71% of people ages 65 and older -- about 36 million people -- completed their initial vaccination series more than six months ago. So far, about 31% have received a booster shot.

An additional 69 million people in the U.S. younger than 65, more than a quarter of that age group, are also past that six-month mark. Not all are eligible for booster shots, although the federal government may soon decide to extend eligibility for the Pfizer booster to everyone 18 and older.

Other countries, including Israel and Canada, have authorized booster shots for all adults. Early data from Israel shows that booster shots are effective at protecting against infection and hospitalization, at least in the short term.

But experts worry that a national focus on boosters will detract from what should be the country's most important goal.

"It's easy with all the discussion about boosters to lose that really important message that the vaccines are still working," Rosenberg said. "Going from an unvaccinated to a vaccinated person is still the critical step."

If courts continue to block the Biden administration's efforts to soon compel large companies to require a covid vaccine or face weekly testing, Murthy said Sunday it would be "a setback for public health."

MANDATE ROADBLOCKS

A federal appeals court issued a ruling Friday that continued to block the administration's rule, saying the federal agency that drafted the order had "grossly" exceeded its purview.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an agency within the Labor Department, issued a rule this month saying that companies with 100 or more employees must put a vaccine mandate in place by Jan. 4 or comply with weekly testing, as well as mandatory masking in December.

The administration's attempts, which could affect 84 million private-sector workers, 31 million of whom were believed to be still unvaccinated, have met with considerable resistance.





A diverse group of states and business organizations immediately contested the order and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans issued a stay. The ruling by a three-judge panel Friday affirmed the stay, turning aside a challenge by the Justice Department.

On "Fox News Sunday," Murthy said vaccine mandates are well-established and highly successful in achieving more widespread vaccination.

Schools, the military and workplaces such as hospitals have long required vaccines. Many companies have leapt ahead of a federal order, he noted, and imposed them on their own employees.

At the heart of the vaccine mandate strategy, he said, is the creation of "safer workplaces for workers, for customers and to increase vaccination rates overall, because that's ultimately how we're going to end this pandemic."

But Ken Paxton, attorney general of Texas, one of the plaintiffs that challenged the mandate, said on the same news program that the ruling was a victory against the Biden administration's attempt at what he has called "bullying" of businesses. Texas employers, he has stated, should be allowed to make their own decisions about the vaccine.

Chris Wallace, the program's host, pointed out that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has banned businesses from ordering vaccine mandates. He asked Paxton to address the seeming incompatibility between his attack on the federal mandate and his support of the state ban of individual employers' vaccine mandates.

Paxton refused to say whether he thought that, unlike the federal government, a state had the right to tell a private business what to do. He replied: "The federal government has limited authority."

He continued: "States have a lot of authority to deal with what's going on in their states."

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Schoenfeld Walker, Josh Holder and Jan Hoffman of the New York Times.








